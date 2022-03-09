With the second week of spring practices underway, Kansas football is already looking ahead to the competitive depth in an improving defense, especially alongside senior safety Kenny Logan Jr.
Logan led the Big 12 in tackles in 2021, producing 113 in his junior season. Defensive Coordinator Brian Borland considers Logan a leader amongst the team’s young group of safeties, but that doesn’t diminish the production the rest of the unit is putting up so far.
“O.J. Burroughs has really stepped up,” Borland said to the media Tuesday. “Edwin-White Schultz is another guy who just played a little bit last year, played a lot on special teams, but he's a really talented individual who's really just still a true freshman.”
During his press conference, Borland made sure to emphasize how confidence and competitiveness have been key thus far in practices, also naming sophomore safety Jayson Gilliom.
With the transfer portal, redshirt junior linebacker Craig Young is already making waves as a Jayhawk. Young announced his transfer from Ohio State in December and has already shown great value for Kansas.
“You can see that he's really a bonafide athlete, and his athleticism, his speed, his length, is something that we need more of,” Borland said of Young. “He's a really versatile player for us. It’s obvious Craig’s going to have a role for us, and we’re fortunate to have him.”
Senior linebacker Gavin Potter also returned to the team this week after being absent for the first week. Potter proved to be a valuable asset for the Jayhawks last season and the team looks forward to his future.
“I'm just happy he's here,” Borland said of Potter. “Again, he was one of our leading performers last year. He's made that decision to stick with us here and I'm glad he did. I think it's in his best interest and in our best interest, quite honestly.”
Overall, Kansas’ defense still has room for improvement after finishing 2021 ranked at 126 amongst 130 teams. However, the pieces are all there, and the team is already showing progress in how the puzzle can be put together in the coming months.