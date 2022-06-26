Bryce Hoppel started his race just behind the leader after 400 meters, but with a surge on the back half, Hoppel was able to fend off the rest of the pack and win the USATF outdoor 800 meter championship.
𝐔.𝐒. 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍!🇺🇸@BryceHoppel wins the @usatf 800 meters title in 1:44.60, qualifying for the World Championships!#KUtrack #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/0JfxNHSukp— Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) June 26, 2022
Hoppel is no stranger to winning championships but this was his first outdoors. The Kansas alumni had previously won two indoor 800 meter USATF championships, with this most recent outdoor championship being his third overall.
The race came down to the wire, with Hoppels time of 1:44.60 barely etching out Jonah Koech, who finished with a time of 1:44.74.
Hoppel can add this win to an already impressive trophy case. In his time at Kansas, Hoppel won two NCAA championships in the 800 meter, including the 2019 outdoor championship which topped off a 19 race win streak to end his college career.
Hoppel also received 2019 and 2018 outdoor and indoor All-American awards in the 800 meter. He holds the school record for the indoor 800 meter at 1:46.46, and he was named the USTFCCCA Midwest region men's track athlete of the year.
Along with a decorated career as a Jayhawk, Hoppel also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won a bronze medal in the 2022 Indoor World Championships.
With this massive win, Hoppel now sets his sights on the 2022 World Outdoor championships. The championships span from July 15-24 and will take place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Hoppel will look to improve on his indoor bronze medal with a gold at the outdoor championships.