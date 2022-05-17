For non-athletes, summer is for internships, travel and partying.
For athletes, it’s the season before the season – made up of daily workouts, long conditioning sessions and summer classes to reduce in-season course loads.
College students have the time to prepare for life after college.
A college athlete prepares for the season ahead, and often not much more.
Kansas women’s basketball senior guard Aniya Thomas spent her life preparing to be a Division-I athlete. In college, she devoted her time to preparing for basketball season.
While Kansas men’s basketball received much of the attention for winning a national championship this season, the Jayhawk women could not be ignored. 2021-22 was the first winning season for the women’s team since 2000, as it reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“Every game, we go out and play tough,” Thomas said. “We were tired of being the underdogs and at some point, I never knew when, but this year just happened to be that year.”
The Jayhawks tied the team record for consecutive Big 12 Conference wins with seven, leading to an 11-7 league record. A year earlier, they went just 3-15 in the Big 12.
In just one season, Kansas women’s basketball went from a non-contender to a serious threat during the season and entering March Madness. And for Thomas, it was sensational after experiencing three seasons of sub-par basketball on a team that lost 59% of its games.
But now, the season is over. The upset wins, the reclamation of women’s basketball and the NCAA tournament are all in the past. Now, Thomas finds herself asking, “What’s next?”
“If I’m not playing basketball then who am I?” Thomas laments. “That’s all I’ve ever done is basketball. I don’t know how to do nothing else.”
Thomas knows she’s smart – she will graduate in May with a degree in communications, but she is still unsure about her future. She doesn’t know where she will fit in in the professional world. If she finds employment, Thomas said she is uncertain if she will be good at her job.
Seasons end in many ways
Not all athletes end their athletic careers with a final game. Some lose their sports to medical disqualification, while others become academically ineligible. After three concussions and a torn meniscus, Joshua Ehambe was medically disqualified from Kansas football after his junior season.
Ehambe’s KU career was a struggle after graduating from Prime Prep Academy, a school founded by former Major League Baseball and NFL star Deion Sanders. The school lost accreditation during Ehambe’s senior year, so when he came to Kansas, he was unable to practice with the team. He first had to land a 3.3 summer school GPA.
During Ehambe’s time at the University of Kansas, he had three different head coaches, four different position coaches and three different strength coaches. From academic challenges to injuries, his time as a football player was tumultuous.
Football was where Ehambe looked for affirmation and mentorship. Instead, he became disenchanted with the game he loved. In his four seasons, Kansas posted a 6-42 record.
“I wanted to do a good job for my coaches. I wanted to do well. I wanted to go to the NFL, and when I didn’t get those things, I just felt like I was worthless. I felt like I was a liability,” Ehambe said.
Ehambe said it became so bad that he faked injuries to force an end to his career.
“From the outside looking in, people made fun of us, but for us athletes that breathe, eat and sleep football, it’s depressing,” Ehambe said. “Like we’re working hard, but it’s just not translating. But we live in a world where if you’re not producing, you have no value to this world.”
When Ehambe stopped playing football, he felt lost. Without football, his source of validation and camaraderie disappeared. His plans of playing in the NFL were gone.
It’s common for athletes to find themselves lost without their sport, said Tamra Gibson, a former Kansas Athletics academic counselor and University of Texas student-athlete. At the end of her college career, she too didn’t have a plan, so she moved back home, unemployed.
“Athletes get in this bubble of going to school and competing, and you’re not even thinking about the future,” Gibson said. “I got so stuck in the bubble that when I graduated, I had no plan or work experience. I got a few interviews because I was an athlete, and I bombed every one of them.”
In 2006 when Gibson was at Texas, there wasn’t a program to help athletes transition out of college, so she graduated utterly unprepared.
Ben Wilson is Kansas Athletics’ senior director of student-athlete development and leadership. He plays a lead role in the KU Leads department, which aids athletes in the post-college transition.
Wilson was also a track and cross country athlete for Kansas who graduated in 2013. When he attended the University, it lacked mentorship and career programs for athletes. So, Wilson knows firsthand the difficulties of finding a job while also being a student-athlete and now aims to mitigate these difficulties for athletes.
“It can be so challenging for a student-athlete who doesn’t have time during the fall and spring semesters to really get a good grasp of the industry without being in it on a day to day basis like with an internship,” Wilson said. “You may think you really enjoy something but then later find out, once you're in it, that you don't, which is why I think it’s so critical for athletes to try and find time to do some career exploration.”
Though the University has a career center and various career aids across campus, its programming often interferes with athletes’ schedules and practice times. KU Leads organizes events, such as a career fair, etiquette dinner and resume workshops, working around student-athlete schedules.
KU Leads also offers mentorship to athletes, which starts during their freshman year. But each athlete is different, as some enter college with career goals while others are lost on what to major in. Some will also fail to take advantage of the programs at their disposal.
“Some athletes are just more self-sufficient in certain areas, like career development, and they just know exactly what they want to do and how to seek out help, so they are not as reliant on resources,” Wilson said. “Certain athletes also are in a position where it all is completely new to them.”
A multiple-plan approach
As a Black woman and KU academic counselor, Gibson said athletes flocked to her as a safe space. On any given day, an athlete might nap in her office, another receive assistance on a paper, and another would take a quiz.
Kansas hired Gibson because she is relatable, and parents felt she would keep their children safe, which she did, she said. Gibson also said it was a difficult job because advisers run a fine line between having the trust of athletes and keeping coaches informed. Gibson eventually left her position at the University in November of 2018 as she found herself ready for a new role. Currently, Gibson works as a lead psych coordinator for a government and KU-funded college readiness program called Gear Up.
“It’s really hard to be a safe place but also be transparent with coaches about where a player was,” Gibson said.
Gibson said that athletes often come into college with an unrealistic view of the world. They want to live a lavish post-college lifestyle but don’t have career aspirations. Those who do are sometimes passionate in areas that make low wages, while others focus on being among the less than 2% who play professionally.
“You need to always be thinking about what’s ahead. You can’t always be stuck in the athletic department,” Gibson said. “If your plan A is to make it to the league, you need to work your plan B like crazy, while you strive for plan A.”
But Gibson said the culture in athletics, particularly with Black athletes, is just to keep them academically eligible. A post-athletic career is not a priority.
“There has to be a balance like teaching these young people how to transition out,” Gibson said. “When they graduate, all of a sudden, all of the money [and stipends] stops, and people start panicking. I used to get athletes calling me crying after they graduate because they’re back at home; they don’t have a plan. Mentally, it’s mind-boggling for an athlete how on their own they are. It’s like a very violent attack on your mind.”
Wilson found himself passionate about mentoring teammates and building relationships when in college. Discovering this passion is what led him to his current job. Even if an athlete comes in with the sole desire to play professionally, Wilson still encourages exploring passions. At some point, all athletes will retire and have to join the job force somehow.
“You’re an athlete for a short time and a citizen for a long time, so giving them ownership of ‘this is my plan A, to be a professional athlete,’” Wilson said. “But also, what are you going to do once you're done being an athlete? If you frame it differently, it’s not about a backup plan or plan B, but something to do after you’re done being an athlete.”
KU Leads uses the Strong Interest Inventory Assessment in many athlete cases to help discover an athlete's passions, career goals and degree interests.
Though Ehambe initially didn’t have a post-college plan, he landed an internship with Kansas athletics after completing his communications degree. The mentorship he received from staff and KU Leads aided Ehambe in determining his future.
He is now a third-year graduate student at Baylor University studying seminary with a sports ministry concentration. Ehambe works with athletes and said a few questions could help guide athletes out of college.
“We need to ask athletes: If you didn’t have your sport, what would you do? What would you desire to do? And if they don’t have an answer, let’s help them figure that out. Let’s not wait till the last minute. It’s not about finding a backup plan. This is all a part of the plan.”