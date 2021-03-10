Jeff Long is stepping down from his position as University of Kansas Director of Athletics, KU Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Wednesday afternoon.

Les Miles and the University of Kansas mutually part ways, agreement to be released in coming days The University of Kansas and Kansas football coach Les Miles have agreed to part ways after sexual misconduct allegations from his time at LSU.

“Jeff and I spoke at length last night, and while I know he would have loved to stay here many more years, I respect his selfless decision to step down so that we can move Kansas Athletics in a different direction,” the statement said.

Kurt Watson will serve as interim Director of Athletics, with Girod announcing the search for a new AD will begin immediately.

“I will lead the process with the assistance of a search firm and four alumni advisors, each of whom have experience in collegiate athletics: Linda Ellis Sims, Ray Evans, John Ballard and Wayne Simien,” Girod said. “We will move quickly but judiciously, and my hope is to have a new athletics director in place within the next few weeks.”

Girod also stated the search for a new head football coach will begin when the new AD is hired.

Long released a statement Wednesday as well, announcing he is leaving Kansas with “a heavy heart and profound confidence that I have always acted in the best interests of Kansas Athletics.”

“As I noted yesterday in my press conference, the student-athletes have always been the priority and this decision today is based on that very premise,” Long said. “Values are not simply beliefs—they are defined by actions. It is clear that my continued service as the Director of Athletics would only serve as a distraction.”

Kansas Athletics also released information on the separation agreement between Long and the University. Similar to Miles, Long will be paid a settlement totaling $1,375,000 from April 2021 to February 2022.

Long has faced scrutiny this week for his role in the hiring of head football coach Les Miles, who was accused of sexual misconduct allegations during his time at LSU.

After Miles and the university agreed to part ways Monday, Kansas athletics announced Tuesday an approximately $2 million settlement agreement between Miles and the University.

Long started his position as AD in August 2018 and had a five year contract worth about $1.5 million annually. Long had a clause in his contract saying that if any of KU’s major sports programs were put on probation due to NCAA violations before his arrival, years would be added to his contract.

The contract also states Long was set to receive the rest of his salary if he was not fired for “just cause.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Long spoke to the media for the first time since parting ways with Miles and was faced with some tough questions. Long previously said that he asked Miles before hiring him if there was anything in his past that would embarrass Kansas, and Miles said no.

When a reporter then asked why Kansas would pay Miles a settlement if he lied, Long replied that whether Miles told the full truth in the interview process is unclear.

“That’s really a legal question as to how he could or couldn’t respond at this time, but that was his response,” Long said. “That is debatable whether that’s a lie, and I’ll leave that to our legal people to dice that out. We felt it was important to move our program forward, that we needed to agree to mutually part, and pay Les [Miles] through the remainder of 2021.”

Long was also asked if he was in fear of his job, but deflected the question.

“You know, I focus on these student athletes,” Long said. “I know how important this experience as a football student-athlete, or a rower, or a tennis player is. Really, my focus is on them. I use them to guide me on making my decisions, and I have continued to work in their best interest.”

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self released a statement Wednesday commenting on Long’s departure.

“This has certainly been a challenging time for all of us who love KU and I recognize that change can be difficult,” Self said. “Jeff and I enjoyed a good working relationship and I wish him well in all of his future endeavors.

“I have the utmost trust and respect for Chancellor Girod and I am confident that he will find us a tremendous new leader of our athletics program. I look forward to what the future holds in store for Kansas Athletics.”

This is a developing story.