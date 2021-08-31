Kansas Athletics announced the hiring of Wayne Simien and Collin Sexton to positions within the department Tuesday afternoon. Simien was an All-American basketball star at Kansas in the early 2000s while Sexton played wide receiver at Kansas State University from 2012-2016.
Simien will assume the role of associate athletics director for engagement and outreach. Simien will focus on “leadership and professional development opportunities for student-athletes, coaches, and staff.”
Simien will also “focus on developing relationships with former letterwinners and donors, as well as being a part of Kansas Athletics’ community involvement, outreach and relationship building.”
“Wayne is one of our very best Jayhawks and his integrity, leadership and passion for KU will immediately benefit our student-athlete experience,” Athletic Director Travis Goff told Kansas Athletics. “He is committed to strengthening every aspect of KU and his profound care for our student-athletes is inspiring. Adding him in this capacity will provide tremendous impact for both internal and external initiatives. We are incredibly excited to welcome Wayne, Katie and their five children to KU in this official role.”
Simien, who played at KU from 2001-2005, is No. 12 in scoring (1,593 points) and top 10 in rebounds and double-doubles. He was selected 28th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat and eventually went on to win an NBA Title in 2006 with them.
Sexton joins Kansas after departing from Northwestern University and will assume the role of assistant athletics director for strategic initiatives/chief of staff. Sexton will be responsible for “managing the day-to-day operations of the Director of Athletics’ office, and assisting with the development and management of strategic initiatives to achieve the mission and goals of the department.”
“A fellow Kansan, Collin is passionate about building upon our foundation of success and helping student-athletes reach their potential,” Goff told Kansas Athletics. “His journey as a walk-on football student-athlete and diverse experience in college athletics provides a unique lens as we launch and implement strategic initiatives to better serve our myriad of constituents. His previous experiences in development will also benefit Kansas Athletics given our emphasis on growing our donor base.”