No. 19 Kansas Football officially announced that ESPN College Gameday will be on the hill of the Campanile on Saturday at 8 a.m. Details about fan attendance to the show have not been announced.
FILL THE HILL 🗣The location for @CollegeGameDay in Lawrence is officially set! pic.twitter.com/XXhdbr3Q4W— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 5, 2022
ESPN College Gameday will be in Lawrence for the first time ever for football to highlight the No. 17 TCU vs. No. 19 Kansas football game at 11 a.m. Both teams are undefeated going into Saturday.
This will be the first game in Lawrence between two Top 20 teams since Oct 25, 2008. In that game, the No. 23 Kansas football team lost to No. 8 Texas Tech 63-21 at home.