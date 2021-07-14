Kansas Athletics Director, Travis Goff, announced the hiring of Jason Booker as the new Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation Monday.
Booker has over 24 years of experience and joins KU after serving as the Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships and Broadcast Sales for the Kansas City Royals since 2014. Booker also received his undergraduate degree in Sports Management from the University of Kansas.
“Jason Booker is an outstanding sports business leader with a deep track record of elevating brands, generating revenue, driving attendance, and building partnerships,” Goff said in an official statement. “As a fellow alum of KU, Jason is passionate about the University and is committed to a shared vision for our athletics programs.”
Goff also announced the promotion of Nicole Corcoran to Deputy Athletics Director for Sports Administration and Student-Athlete Well-Being and Paul Pierce II to a new role as Associate Athletics Director for Inclusive Excellence.
Corcoran is KU’s representative as a Senior Woman Administrator with the NCAA and the Big 12 Conference and is the Title IX contact for the athletics department. She also provides administrative oversight for KU’s women’s basketball, volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, track and field and cross country while also working with all student-athletes on conduct and accountability.
“From the moment I arrived in Lawrence, Nicole has proven herself to be an outstanding administrative leader and dedicated Jayhawk,” Goff said in his statement. “Her commitment to enhancing the lives of our student-athletes and serving our coaches and program is inspiring and the depth and breadth of her work is felt across the department and University.”
Before being promoted, Pierce served as Assistant Athletics Director – Compliance & Interim Chief Diversity Officer. In his new role, he will lead all “diversity and inclusion initiatives for Kansas Athletics, and partner with student-athlete development in KU Leads.”
Pierce will also serve as the leader for the Diversity Leadership Council and will work with Human Resources and lead the Diversity Recruitment Committee.
“Paul’s commitment to and passion for improving our diversity and inclusion efforts is evident every single day,” Goff said in his statement. “This new position, and our enhanced commitment to diversity and inclusion, will provide Paul the platform and support necessary to further impact our student-athletes, coaches, and staff in the days ahead.”