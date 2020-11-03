Kansas Athletics will take part in the Power to the Polls event at the Lied Center Tuesday in order to promote voter turnout on Election Day, a Kansas Athletics spokesperson said Monday.
The event, which will be in collaboration with Student Senate, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Groups of athletes and Student Senate members will walk students from Daisy Hill down to the Lied Center. There will also be a table of Student Senate members and athletes that will hand out water to voters at the Lied Center.
This is one facet of how Kansas Athletics will participate in voting and Election Day. Kansas Athletics already announced all athletes will have an off day on Tuesday in accordance with the recent NCAA ruling in hopes of increasing civic engagement among student athletes.
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said at a media availability Thursday his team has participated in early voting.
Get out and 𝙑𝙊𝙏𝙀 🗳️#BACA x #KUbball pic.twitter.com/vUrmf5ahdr— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) October 27, 2020
“Everyone has their absentee ballots, everyone has sent them in. I think maybe one or two [players] that haven’t voted yet,” Self said. “We’re trying to get everyone to vote before Tuesday … Everybody in the program that can vote, will vote.”
Jane Widger Fulton, senior associate athletic director for student athlete development, said Kansas Athletics will not be hosting any official watch party on election night. However, Self said the men’s basketball team is working on a potential watch party of their own.
“We may do something, but with the [COVID-19 protocols] you can’t bring food in, can’t have everyone sit around watch the election and eat,” Self said. “We may do something to create something from an educational standpoint, talking and watching the different news outlets and how to follow it, and what this all means from a strategic standpoint, I guess, as the night goes on."
At the forefront of Kansas Athletics' push for increased civic engagement has been the women’s basketball team. Most notably, the team led the on-campus march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in late August.
The team has also been vocal about early voting, and held a voter registration drive in early October. During the voting drive, they were able to get every member of the team registered and apply for mail-in ballots for players who live out of state.
Mail-in ballotsEarly VotingElection Day𝘑𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘷𝘰𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘥. 𝗩𝗢𝗧𝗘!#KUwbb x #BACA x #VoteReady pic.twitter.com/lptK7esGM9— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) October 27, 2020
Kansas football coach Les Miles said during a media availability Monday said the day off will be a refreshing break for the football team. Miles said he’s been vocal about voter registration with the team, but the actual number of players registered is unknown.
“I do not [know the percentage]. I’d like to say I did,” Miles said. “I can tell you I encouraged them to get out and vote and if they wanted to make a difference in this word that that was the very significant difference, just vote.”
Kansas football senior offensive lineman Chris Hughes said he’s been encouraging to vote and educating his teammates on the voting process. He said he’s excited for the turnout from the team.
“We feel like voting is extremely important here and we really have been talking about getting in front of the guys,” Hughes said. “A lot of them had no idea how to do it or how to get registered. We felt it was really important to just educate those guys on the matter of what they’re voting [for], what that vote means, and that their votes do matter.”