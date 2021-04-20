Kansas baseball added a midweek series against a non-conference foe in Sacramento State to its schedule. The two-game series set next week will start on April 27 at 3 p.m. and finish the following day at 11:30 a.m.
Sacramento State is a very solid addition to the schedule, boasting a record of 22-10. Kansas has had success in its midweek series’ so far this season, but this will be one of the better non-conference opponents they have faced all year.
The Hornets have been impressive on the offensive side of the ball this season averaging 6.8 runs per game with four starters hitting above .300. Kansas’ midweek starters have been one of the brighter spots on Kansas’ roster and this will be a solid matchup for them to have amidst Big 12 competition.
This series is coming in place of two other non-conference games that were canceled for various reasons earlier in the season to fill out the schedule.
Before this series, Kansas will face off against UT Arlington in Texas tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. before their weekend series against TCU. Action against the Horned Frogs starts Friday at 6:30 p.m., and will be the s first of a three-game series.