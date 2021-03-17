Kansas baseball added a two-game series against Lafayette in wake of the cancellation of its one-game series against Missouri State due to thunderous weather Wednesday.
The two-game series will be a weekday series in Easton, Pennsylvania starting on Tuesday, March 23 and finishing the following day. Both games will be played at 2:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Kansas is currently 8-6 after their 3-1 series win against Omaha over the weekend. The Jayhawks's pitching is the most dialed in it has been all season and was a key to victory in the series against the Mavericks.
Before the series at Lafayette, Kansas will host their home opener against Creighton on Friday at 3:00 p.m. The two teams will face off in a four-game series featuring a double header on Saturday starting at noon, and a final game Sunday at 1:00 p.m. All the games against Creighton can be streamed on ESPN+.