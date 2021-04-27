Kansas baseball came out with a 2-1 win against No. 8 TCU Sunday, April 25, in the series finale.
Unlike the series' first two games, Sunday was dominated defensively, with a career day from redshirt sophomore LHP Eli Davis.
This was a huge shift from Friday's matchup in which KU was embarrassed in a 15-1 loss.
TCU’s sophomore LHP Austin Krob kept Kansas’ bats at bay Friday, allowing eight hits and only one earned run.
In eight innings of work, Krob was rarely in trouble and benefited greatly by TCU’s loaded lineup which went to work on KU redshirt senior RHP Ryan Cyr.
Cyr's performance was nothing like Krob's, pitching two innings and allowing six earned runs. He only allowed one run in the first inning, but TCU went on a tear in the second inning, putting up five runs.
It was an offensive slugfest for TCU the entire first game, and they did a lot of the same in game two.
Redshirt junior RHP Cole Larsen got the start for Kansas Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits.
This was arguably his worst start of the season. Kansas' offense didn't provide much help either, only scoring three runs.
Kansas redshirt junior third baseman Skyler Messinger led the way offensively going 2-for-4 in the game, continuing to cement his reputation as one of KU's most consistent hitters.
Freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna also had a solid two-RBI single for his only hit of the game.
However, with another poor pitching performance, KU ultimately fell 10-3 to TCU Saturday.
Starting pitching was a major area of concern for KU in both losses, especially considering both Cyr and Larsen's hot starts to the season.
Both players surpassed career highs in strikeouts earlier in the season and Larsen was competing for the Big 12's lowest ERA.
However, since the start of Big 12 play, both Larsen and Cyr have not been able to replicate their early-season success.
With both pitchers struggling, redshirt sophomore LHP Eli Davis stepped up, pitching one of the best starts of his career Sunday.
Davis set a career-high 10 strikeouts, leading Kansas to a 2-1 victory over TCU.
It was a masterful pitching performance as Davis fooled TCU’s batters his whole start. Even with six walks, Davis' control was rarely a problem as seen by his 10 strikeouts.
TCU struggled to convert baserunners into runs this game, leaving 15 men on base.
After Davis was taken out in the sixth inning, the bullpen went to work and held TCU at bay.
The bullpen didn't allow a single run as redshirt junior closer Jonah Ulane earned his sixth save of the year and sealed the Jayhawk’s 22nd win of the season.
The story of the weekend was starting pitching for Kansas and has been for the majority of the year. This team feeds off of solid pitching and it is a major factor for winning games in the Big 12. It is essential to get off to a good start, and Davis did just that in a textbook performance for the lefty. This was not the case in the first two games of the series, and it proved to be detrimental, losing both of those games by multiple runs.
If Kansas wants to get more Big 12 wins they are going to need a lot more of what Davis provided on Sunday.