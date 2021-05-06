Kansas baseball beat Missouri State 3-1 on Wednesday night after an exemplary performance from the entire pitching staff. Five different Kansas pitchers got in the game and, as a group, allowed just one run and got out of several tough jams.
Missouri State left 11 men on base, mostly toward the end of the game. There were five innings where the Bears left a runner on third, which is a testament to how many times the Jayhawks got out of bad jams. The pitching staff was not only clutch, but they never let the pressure get to them when there were runners on.
Redshirt junior left-hander, Steve Washilewski got the start, only allowing four hits in four innings of work. He set the tone for the pitching staff by not giving up a walk and striking out three. Even though he let a run get on the board, he had great control the whole start.
The one run that Washilewski gave up was an RBI single from Missouri State’s senior infielder Grant Wood in the top of the second inning.
Kansas was quick to answer back at Missouri State by tying up the game in the next frame. Redshirt sophomore utility man Dylan Ditzenberger hit an RBI double of his own to bring redshirt sophomore outfielder Jack Wagner home. This tied the game at 1-1, but Kansas wasn’t done there.
The Jayhawks added to their lead in the bottom of the third, tacking on another run. Redshirt junior third baseman Skyler Messinger hit an RBI double to bring in freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna. Messinger had a very good game and added two doubles to his 16 this season, which is the most in the Big 12.
The only other run that the Jayhawks put on the board was in the fifth, off of a blooper to right side foul territory. From some aggressive base running Maui Ahuna got home ahead of the throw to the catcher.
Pitching was the true show of the game.
Redshirt senior right hander Ryan Cyr was the star of the game and earned the win in the process to improve his record to 4-7. He came in for freshman left-hander Stone Hewlett in a no-out two-man-on situation. He sat down the next three batters with a fly out, pop out and ground out.
Cyr recently was moved from his starting role into the bullpen as a set-up man because of how Big 12 batters were giving him several earned runs a game. It took a little bit of adjusting, but the senior is starting to gain some confidence in his new role. Wednesday was his best appearance yet, not allowing a single hit in two innings of work.
He ended his night forcing a double play in the bottom of the eighth to set up redshirt junior closer, Jonah Ulane for the save.
Defensively the Jayhawks were amazing, and it was very refreshing to see everyone make a strong appearance out of the bullpen. Kansas has struggled with having consistent starting pitching all season and hopefully this can be the start of a hot stretch going into the last three Big 12 series.
Kansas will be staying at Hoglund Ballpark this weekend to host a three-game series against Oklahoma State. The first game of the series will be played on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and all of the games over the weekend can be watched on ESPN+.