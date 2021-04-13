Kansas baseball got back to business today by beating down on Air Force 13-3 to push their overall record to 19-13.
Freshman centerfielder Tavian Josenberger continued his hot streak this afternoon and was the player of the game for the Jayhawks. Josenberger went 3-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs on the afternoon.
Josenberger tallied his first career home run, which came in solo fashion during the bottom of the fourth.
Josenberger with a 🚀 to right for his 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐑 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐑𝐔𝐍 🤯📺 https://t.co/PbSgqMxzuY | Big 12 Now on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/aHRi5pBOd8— Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) April 13, 2021
Coming into the game, Josenberger was tied in season batting average with fellow freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna at .349. After today he has now surpassed Ahuna in the statistic after his career day with a batting average of .363.
Ahuna had a solid game earning two RBIs on a booming two-RBI double. He also added a couple web-gems to his highlight tape that saved several big hits for Air Force.
The Jayhawks opened the game up in the second inning and never looked back with a six-run rally extending the lead to 7-1. Redshirt senior second baseman James Cosentino got things started with a single to left field before redshirt sophomore utility Dylan Ditzenberger earned a walk to put two on base.
Josenberger got Cosentino home in the next at-bat off of an RBI single up the middle. The rally continued with Ahuna hitting a two RBI double to left field to bring two more in. Then in the next at-bat redshirt junior third baseman Skyler Messinger roped a single through the right side that got Ahuna home. The rally peaked in the next at-bat when redshirt junior first baseman Conner VanCleave hit a two RBI bomb to centerfield to cap off the six-run rally.
In six back-to-back at-bats Kansas earned five hits and six runs to blow open this game, and sprinkled runs throughout the rest of the six innings.
On the other side of the ball redshirt senior lefty Nathan Barry got the win in this one for his stellar 3.1 inning performance to close out the game. It felt like he hit his spots on every pitch and was dialed in against every batter he faced. He has been one of the more consistent relievers on this Kansas pitching staff as of late and it is to no surprise considering the stuff that he brings to the table.
The matchup ended in the eighth inning due to the 10-run rule after redshirt sophomore outfielder Jack Wagner hit a two-run bomb to put the Jayhawks up by 10.
Kansas will be look to sweep Air Force in its two-game series tomorrow at 1 p.m.