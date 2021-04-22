Kansas baseball lost a frustrating game last night at UT Arlington that broke a 12-game non-conference win streak in the process. The final score of the game was 8-1 and left a lot of Jayhawks scratching their heads on why it wasn’t closer.
The story of the game was UT Arlington’s senior catcher Andrew Miller, who went 3-for-4 with three home runs. His three home runs surmounted into six RBIs, and he singlehandedly dismantled Kansas’ pitchers. It was an offensive masterpiece and all you could really do is tip your cap to someone who hit a solo, two-run, and three-run home run in the same game.
On the receiving end of two of those home runs was the starter for Kansas, redshirt junior Everhett Hazelwood. On the night, he pitched 2.2 innings of work and in that span, he walked four and gave up a two-run and three-run blast from Miller. Hazelwood struggled to get a grip on his command the entire game and was pulled early by Kansas baseball coach Ritch Price.
Kansas had multiple chances to answer back at Miller’s offensive showcase in this game and only came through once in the top of the third when redshirt senior Brett Vosik hit an RBI groundout to get freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna home.
Other than that, Kansas had trouble converting hits into runs, leaving 13 men on base. In four of the frames where Kansas left runners stranded, the Jayhawks had two or more men on base. Three of those frames were ended by a strikeout.
Seven of Kansas’ baserunners in this game were provided by walks. UTA’s starting pitcher, sophomore right-hander Cade Winquest, did not have the best control, and KU’s bats had patience until runners were in scoring position.
Before this game, Kansas had not lost a non-conference game since March 12 against Omaha. One of the most notable series in that run was the home opening series against Creighton where they swept the four-game series to start the heart of their schedule.
Coming up next for Kansas Baseball is a series against #8 TCU in Fort Worth starting today at 6:30 p.m. This game will be the start of a three-game series that continues on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and will conclude on Sunday at noon. All of these games can be streamed on ESPN+.