Redshirt freshman catcher Anthony Tulimero hits the ball against Indiana State at Hoglund Ballpark. The Sycamores defeated the Jayhawks 8-2 on March 8, 2020.

 Contributed by Kansas Athletics

There was unfortunate news coming out from Kansas baseball late last night. The team is canceling this weekend's series against Lipscomb University due to COVID-19 concerns. 

The Jayhawks were set to travel to Nashville today, but concerns within the Lipscomb program caused the decision to cancel the series.

There is no news on whether the four-game series will be rescheduled at this time.

So far, Kansas is 3-4 this season after winning two out of three games to open the year against South Dakota and just taking one game out of a four game series against Florida Gulf Coast.

The Jayhawk's next action will be their home opener against Omaha on March 12 at 3:00 p.m.

