There was unfortunate news coming out from Kansas baseball late last night. The team is canceling this weekend's series against Lipscomb University due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Jayhawks were set to travel to Nashville today, but concerns within the Lipscomb program caused the decision to cancel the series.
There is no news on whether the four-game series will be rescheduled at this time.
So far, Kansas is 3-4 this season after winning two out of three games to open the year against South Dakota and just taking one game out of a four game series against Florida Gulf Coast.
The Jayhawk's next action will be their home opener against Omaha on March 12 at 3:00 p.m.