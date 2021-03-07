Kansas baseball dominated in a bounce back 5-1 win against Saint Louis University Saturday night behind a lights out performance from pitcher Cole Larson.
Larson pitched 7.0 innings, had 8 strikeouts and allowed the one and only run for SLU. The pitching performance provided a needed boost to the Jayhawk’s staff. In the first game of this series, Kansas allowed 8 runs.
This was a dominant pitching performance that was rounded out by right-hander Jonah Ulane. The redshirt junior closed the game out with 2.0 innings of shutout pitching, striking out 4 of the 7 batters he faced.
First baseman, Nolan Metcalf got back on track in this game, drilling two hits and bringing in two RBIs. He now has 10 RBIs on the season and is leading the team. Freshman centerfielder Tavian Josenberger also had a solid afternoon getting home twice on 2 hits that, including a triple.
Freshman, Seth Sweet-Chick was another bright spot on the game being walked twice in his two at-bats. The freshman from Arizona was the Perfect Game No. 9 player in high school and has a lot of promise at the Big-12 level during the upcoming schedule for the Jayhawks.
This win breaks a 4-game losing streak for the Jayhawks and puts them 1 win away from being .500 on the year.
First pitch in the final game of this series is set for 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon and redshirt junior, Everhett Hazelwood is set to take the start for the Jayhawks.