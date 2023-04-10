Senior catcher and first-year Jayhawk Cole Elvis claimed the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award for his play on the baseball diamond on April 4th-April 9th.
Elvis is the 14th player in Jayhawk history to receive the award and the first since redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw in May 2022.
The California native hit .353 with three home runs, six runs batted in, four runs scored and a well-above-average OPS of 1.358.
His individual performance led him to receive the award and helped the Jayhawks win their first series against a ranked opponent since 2018.
Elvis is a well-rounded hitter, and it was evident throughout this past week as he helped lead the Jayhawks to their first series win over a ranked opponent since 2018. In Morgantown, West Virginia, he hit an opposite-field home run in each of the three games played against the Mountaineers and has now homered in five consecutive Big 12 Conference games.
Elvis has a seven-game hitting streak and multi-hit efforts in his last two games.
While the Jayhawks don’t play another Big 12 series until April 14, the team will take on Texas Southern for a two-game stretch this Tuesday and Wednesday.