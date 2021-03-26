Kansas baseball has been clicking in the batter's box and on the field as of late. This dominant stretch couldn't have come at a better time, as conference play is set to begin this weekend.
Sitting at 13-6, the Jayhawks are currently riding a seven-game winning streak after beating Lafayette 20-5 on Tuesday.
The 20-run outburst was one of the Jayhawks' best offensive showcases since its 20-run performance in 2017 against Texas Southern.
This winning streak also includes a four-game series sweep over Creighton in the team's home-opening series at Hoglund Ballpark.
Kansas' strong start has not gone unnoticed, with numerous Jayhawks taking home Big 12 honors.
Redshirt junior catcher/first baseman Nolan Metcalf took home Big 12 Player of the Week honors in the first week of the season after a dominant hitting performance against South Dakota State.
Metcalf led Kansas with a career-high four RBI performance in the third game to help clinch the series victory.
He also went 4-for-4 in that game, leading the offensive attack as the Jayhawks improved to a 2-1 record on the season.
Just two weeks ago, redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Cole Larsen was selected as a Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, in recognition of his complete-game shutout against Omaha on March 13.
Larsen, at the time, was the only Big 12 pitcher to throw a complete-game shutout. He's been lights out since then, flaunting a 0.86 ERA and Big 12-leading 52 strikeouts.
One week later, in a four-game series sweep against Creighton, freshman infielder Maui Ahuna was awarded the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Award.
Through his consistent fielding, Ahuna proved to be a presence at the plate as well, going 9-for-16 in the series, including back-to-back four-hit nights to open the series.
Awards have come in bunches for the Jayhawks so far, as Big 12 play is yet to begin. Riding some incredible pitching and dominant hitting performances, the Jayhawks are sitting at a very good spot going into conference play.
Starting pitching has been the main factor for Kansas' success, especially in the form of strikeouts.
Larsen and fellow starting pitcher Ryan Cyr are both top five in the Big 12 in strikeouts combining for 88 total. The two are clearly pitching on another level, having set their career highs this season for strikeouts in a game as well.
Redshirt junior closer Jonah Ulane has also been dominant in his respective role, leading the Big 12 with four saves.
Next up for the Jayhawks is a series against West Virginia, who sits at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. This poses an opportunity for the Jayhawks to get out on the right foot in the Big 12 standings.
With the number of talented rosters in the conference, it’s essential that the Jayhawks win against sub-.500 teams.
Due to COVID-19, the MLB draft will be only five rounds, down from its usual mark of 40.
With the NCAA giving all spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, several KU players that were projected to be drafted in the later rounds decided to stay for an extra year.
Rosters throughout the NCAA are loaded with a typical large pool of talent coming from the Big 12. Teams like Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor and Oklahoma are even more impressive than usual, which is saying a lot.
Kansas begins a three-game series with West Virginia on Friday at 5:30 p.m. All three games can be streamed on ESPN+ this weekend.