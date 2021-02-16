Kansas athletics released a statement from Director of Athletics Jeff Long and baseball coach Ritch Price regarding the DUI arrest of Price on Saturday, Feb. 13.
“After meeting with Coach Price this afternoon, I informed him that he has been suspended for the next two weeks from all team related activities as a result of his DUI arrest this past weekend.” Long said in the statement. “While I have tremendous respect and appreciation for Coach Price and the manner in which he conducts our baseball program, as well as the leadership he provides our young men, in this instance he failed to meet our expectations.”
Price added that he takes full responsibility for his actions.
“I would like to apologize to my family, players, KU administration, alumni, coaches, staff, as well as our donors for embarrassing them, the University of Kansas, our entire athletic department and myself,” Price said. “As I shared with my team, the consequences from my actions on Saturday night could have jeopardized members of our community and was irresponsible."
"I will do everything in my power to ensure that this type of behavior will never happen again,” Price continued. “I love the University of Kansas, our athletic department and baseball program. Through my actions moving forward, I hope to regain the trust of all Jayhawks.”
Long also announced associate head coach Ryan Graves will serve as head coach during the suspension.
Kansas baseball will appear in its first game of the season Feb. 19 against South Dakota State in Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.