Kansas baseball goes into its final homestand of the season coming off a three-game losing streak, the most recent of which was a loss to the Missouri Tigers 9-7 in Columbia, Missouri. The Jayhawks bounced back from their recent woes, starting the series against Texas off with a dominant 10-4 victory over the Longhorns.
Graduate right-handed pitcher Collin Baumgartner started on the bump a little shaky by allowing a leadoff single by freshman first baseman Jared Thomas, then later allowing Thomas to score on a double from junior catcher Garret Guillemette to give the Longhorns a 1-0 lead to start the game.
The Jayhawks would respond in the next inning off a pair of singles and a walk before Guillemette errored with a passed ball to score redshirt-junior shortstop Collier Cranford to tie the game up 1-1.
Sophomore left fielder Chase Jans started the bottom of the third inning by hammering a home run to left-center, giving the Jayhawks a 2-1 lead over the Longhorns.
However, the Jans homerun would be answered by Guillemette with a homer of his own in the top of the fourth to level the game again 2-2.
The Longhorn offense would continue to hum along in the top of the fifth. After a pair of singles, Baumgartner would have a failed pickoff attempt resulting in an error to score Thomas to give the lead back to Texas.
The Jayhawks would respond in their half of the fifth with a double from Jans and a home run from junior outfielder Janson Reeder to take the lead, which they built on soon after.
Freshman second baseman Kodey Shojinaga got on base off a walk and was sent home on a double from senior catcher Cole Elvis. Sophomore left-handed pitcher David Shaw walked Cranford and then let up a single by redshirt-sophomore Mike Koszewski to bring Elvis and Cranford home, making the score 7-3.
The Jayhawks would add to their lead with a double by redshirt-sophomore third baseman Michael Brooks to score Reeder and freshman right fielder Jackson Kline to make the lead 9-3.
Texas would get a run back after a redshirt-junior third baseman Peyton Powell tripled off of junior right-handed pitcher Thaniel Trumper, who reached home on a single by junior right fielder Dylan Campbell.
The Jayhawks responded in the bottom of the eighth after the Longhorns errored with bases loaded, sending Brooks in to score.
Junior left-handed pitcher Stone Hewlett closed out the massive 10-4 win to improve the Jayhawks’ record to 22-24 and 7-12 in conference play.
Baumgartner had a great day on the mound, getting the win and a quality start with four strikeouts, seven hits, and two earned runs on 103 pitches.
The Jayhawks' final game of the series against the Longhorns on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark, available to be streamed on ESPN+.