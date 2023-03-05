Following Saturday’s 5-0 shutout win, the Jayhawks entered Sunday’s contest against the Belmont Bruins, searching for a series win. Though the Jayhawks grabbed an early lead, they couldn’t hold on, as they dropped the final game 7-4 and lost the series 2-1.
Starting out strong, Kansas’ leadoff hitter, redshirt sophomore centerfielder Mike Koszewski, singled through the left side on the fourth pitch he saw. Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, the next three hitters went in order, stranding Koszewski and leaving Kansas with a scoreless first inning.
Redshirt-junior righty Hunter Cranton took the mound for the Jayhawks in his third start of the year. The bottom of the first went just the same for Belmont: its leadoff hitter would reach base on a single to left, but Cranton forced three straight outs, stranding the runner and ending the inning.
A single up the middle from redshirt-junior shortstop Collier Cranford started the second with some action, but once again, the leadoff hitter was stranded after a strikeout and ground into a double play ending the inning.
Cranton struck out the first two hitters he faced in the second, showing nice control before giving up his second single of the game. The runner then stole second on the same at-bat in which Cranton issued a walk, putting two men on base with two outs in the inning. The Kansas righty induced a flyout from the Bruins, ending the scoring threat and the bottom of the second.
A flyout, double from freshman second baseman Cooper Kelly, and groundout placed a Jayhawk on third with two outs in the top of the third. Sophomore left fielder Chase Jans stepped up to the plate, looking to grab the first RBI of the contest. He was able to do just this as he raced around the bases and scored both himself and Kelly with an inside-the-park home run to give Kansas a 2-0 advantage.
Taking control, Cranton looked smooth in the bottom half of the frame. In an 11-pitch third, he retired the side in order.
A walk from sophomore designated hitter Luke Leto started the fourth with promise, but three consecutive Jayhawk outs prevented any more scoring.
After his dominant third inning, Cranton began to unravel in the fourth. After forcing a lineout for the first out, back-to-back singles and a flyout from the heart of the Bruins’ order put men on the corners. Even with two outs, Cranton, unfortunately, could not escape, as a double steal from Belmont scored its first run of the game. In the same at-bat, an RBI single by junior second baseman Jack Rando tied the game at 2-2. Rando then stole second, and Cranton issued a walk, putting two men on and ending Cranton’s outing. His final line was 3.2 IP, five hits, two walks, and two strikeouts in 17 batters faced.
Sophomore lefty Gavin Brasosky came in to replace Cranton on the mound, where he gave up back-to-back singles, handing Belmont its first lead of the game. Directly after, a Bruins triple scored two runners. A walk and wild pitch would account for Belmont’s seventh run of the inning. Failing to record an out in four batters faced, Brasosky was replaced by junior righty Kolby Dougan. Dougan forced a flyout, ending the inning but leaving Kansas in a 7-2 hole.
The fifth, sixth, and seventh innings featured only two Jayhawks reaching base, thanks to a double and single in the sixth and seventh, respectively. Only one Bruin batter, junior third baseman Mason Landers, would get on base due to an error by Kansas’ third baseman.
Looking to even the score, Kansas started the eighth inning with a single from Kelly, who never made it around after being eliminated by a fielder’s choice induced by Jans. The Jayhawks remained undeterred as senior catcher Cole Elvis blasted a two-run homer to left, scoring two and reducing their deficit to three runs.
Dougan allowed his first hit in 3.1 IP, being replaced by junior lefty Stone Hewlett after the single. Hewlett induced a flyout, picked off the runner at second, and recorded one strikeout for a clean appearance to end the eighth, keeping the Jayhawks within striking distance.
After two flyouts to start the inning, Kansas reached base on an error by Landers, looking to rally. The game would end three pitches later, though, on a foul out to the right field.
Dropping the series, the Jayhawks’ record goes to 6-4 on the season.
Kansas will host its season opener this Wednesday, March 8, at 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark against the Wichita State Shockers. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now and ESPN+.