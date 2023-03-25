Kansas baseball took a close 8-6 loss in the first game of a three-game weekend set against TCU on Friday night. Both teams went scoreless in the first but broke onto the scoreboard in the second.
Kansas went two up and two down to start the second inning after a strikeout and groundout. The inning looked like a lost cause until sophomore utility player Luke Leto sent his first home run of the year over the centerfield wall.
Kansas would just score one run in the top of the second, and TCU answered that run in the bottom of the inning.
Junior infielder Cole Fontenelle led off the second with a single for TCU. With one out in the inning, junior outfielder Elijah Nunez roped a double into right field, tying the game at 1-1.
The Jayhawks added a run in the top of the third after a one out RBI from sophomore outfielder Chase Jans, making the score 2-1 Jayhawks.
TCU would plate the tying run in the fourth inning with Fontenelles first home run of the season.
The Jayhawks rebounded quickly with a monster fifth inning. After a leadoff walk, senior catcher Cole Elvis reached first with a one out single to left field, and then junior outfielder Janson Reeder launched a two-run home run, his first of the year. The blast gave the Jayhawks a 5-2 lead.
The Kansas lead was short-lived in this back-and-forth game. TCU scored four runs on five hits and an error in the bottom of the sixth inning. The big inning gave the Horned Frogs their first lead of the game with a score of 6-5.
Jans added another RBI on the night with a two out single to right field, tying the game back up at 6-6.
Just like they had all night, the Horned Frogs responded to the Kansas rally once again. TCU mounted two runs in the bottom of the eighth, which included Fontenelle racking up his second RBI on his three-hit night.
The eighth inning was enough for TCU to squeak out an 8-6 win over the Jayhawks. Kansas plays game three of the series at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, on ESPN+.