Kansas baseball falls to 1-1 on the year after suffering an 11-3 loss at the hands of Valparaiso. Valpo tallied eight hits and two home runs en route to the win.
The game started slow on offense for both teams. The Jayhawks starter pitcher, junior Sam Ireland, went 5.2 innings and gave up three runs on four hits. Ireland did not give up a run until the fourth inning.
Valpo chased Ireland in the fifth inning and then put up eight runs on the Jayhawks' bullpen. Six of the eight runs came in the eighth inning.
Redshirt sophomore catcher Kade Reinertson only had one hit on the day, but it was a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Reinerston added another RBI in the eight with a sacrifice fly giving him four on the day.
The Jayhawks' offense was completely shut down for eight full innings. Kansas scored all three of their runs in the ninth inning on four hits.
Redshirt sophomore catcher Jake English recorded the first run of the game for Kansas with an RBI off an error.
Freshman infielder Kodey Shojinaga also recorded an RBI for the Jayhawks with a walk in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter.
Sophomore pitcher Connor Lockwood started the game for Valpo, going seven full innings. Lockwood did not give up a run or walk in the outing and recorded seven strikeouts as well. Sophomore pitcher Christian Hack finished the game out for Valpo, going two innings and giving up three runs.
The Jayhawks had to use seven pitchers in the game, but starter Ireland was given the loss for the game. Jayhawks team pitching combined for nine strikeouts, ten walks and eight hits on the day.
The Jayhawks are back in action on Feb. 24 when they travel to Cleburne, Texas, for a four-game series against Oakland.