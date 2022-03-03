Kansas baseball lost to Missouri State 12-3 Wednesday afternoon during its home opener at Hoglund Ballpark. The Bears beat the Jayhawks with the long ball, hitting seven total home runs in the contest.
Missouri State’s first two batters hit back-to-back home runs off freshman pitcher Steven Andrews, who threw his first career start. Andrews didn’t have a productive start, pitching three innings and allowing five runs in the first inning.
The Bears combined for three home runs in just the first. Three players raked in two home runs apiece while another added a solo shot, allowing Missouri State to score all 12 runs off homers.
“Obviously it was a really hard day to pitch,” coach Ritch Price said. “The three balls that were hit in the first inning are all outs on a normal day and the wind just blew them out.”
Kansas struggled to convert hits to runs on the offensive side of the ball and did not recover from Missouri State’s prolific first inning. The Jayhawks left 13 men on base when all the dust settled, which is something Kansas hopes to fix in the near future.
“We weren’t able to get a clutch hit and we could have had a chance to get back into it about three different times, even after they put the five spot up in the first,” Price said. “We just have to stick with those guys, keep grinding and hopefully they start swinging the bats the way they are capable of.”
It was a tale of two offenses Wednesday, and Missouri State won that battle by a large margin. The only extra base hit Kansas tallied came from redshirt junior infielder Dylan Ditzenberger’s double in the first inning.
Kansas struggled with infield defense to start the season, tallying nine errors in the first six games, but the Jayhawks did not commit an error in Wednesday’s matchup.
Although Wednesday didn’t go as planned for the Jayhawks, players want fans to trust the process through the early season hiccups.
“Stick with this team, this team is very good, very young guys,” sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna said. “Today was rough, but there’s a lot more games to go, we’ll be fine.”
Kansas baseball is back on the road this weekend in Minnesota for the Cambria College Classic. The Jayhawks play the first game of the invitational on Friday at 11 a.m. against Michigan State.