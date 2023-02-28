After securing the series win in yesterday’s 26-3 victory, the Jayhawks failed to sweep the Oakland Bears in a 6-3 loss on Monday afternoon.
Making his Kansas debut, junior lefty Ethan Bradford took the mound for the Jayhawks. Bradford walked the first batter he faced, graduate left fielder Gabe Lux, on a full count but recovered with a quick out afterward. He hit a batter but stopped the action on the basepaths there, collecting back-to-back strikeouts to end his first inning in action as a Jayhawk.
The Jayhawks once again got off to a quick offensive start— as has been common for them in the Oakland series. Leading off the inning, freshman center fielder Jackson Kline drew a walk, and two batters later, senior catcher Cole Elvis snuck in a ground-rule double to advance Kline to third. A walk loaded the bases, and redshirt-sophomore first baseman Jake English drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice flyout to centerfield. The scoring would end here, with Kansas holding a 1-0 advantage.
Bradford got in a groove after allowing two baserunners in the top of the first and struck out the first two batters of the inning, making it four strikeouts in a row for the Kansas newcomer. He retired the side in order by forcing a Bears groundout.
The Jayhawk bats stayed hot in the second, with a single leading off the inning and a fielding error by Oakland putting two men on base with no outs. A sacrifice bunt by freshman second baseman Cooper Kelly advanced both runners, but two outs from the top of the lineup stranded them there.
Struggling in the third inning, Bradford lost some of his control, walking two batters on full counts and giving up a single to the pesky Lux. After the second walk, junior righty Kolby Dougan came on to replace Bradford on the mound.
Dougan hit the first batter he faced, forcing in Oakland’s first run of the day. Dougan recorded two strikeouts but then gave up an RBI double which cleared the bases and gave Oakland a 4-1 lead.
The Jayhawks went in order in the bottom of the third, striking out twice, and went in order once again in the fourth.
After a wild third inning, Dougan encountered some traffic with a walk and single from Oakland’s hitters in the fifth.
Kansas rolled out two pinch hitters to start the bottom of the fifth, but both recorded outs, and besides a hit by pitch, the Jayhawks would fail to get on base and ended the inning scorelessly.
Junior lefty Stone Hewlett came on to replace Dougan at the beginning of the sixth, making his second appearance of the season. He retired the side in order, keeping the game within reach for the Jayhawks.
Starting Kansas’ half of the inning with a bang, sophomore right fielder Luke Leto slammed a home run to right field on the second pitch of the at-bat. English followed with a double, and after a hit by pitch, and fielder's choice, runners stood at second and third. A single from freshman pinch-hitting second baseman Kodey Shojinaga drove in a run, but the second runner was thrown out at home, ending the inning for the Jayhawks.
Unfortunately, Hewlett gave up two home runs and a single to the Bears, increasing Kansas’ deficit to three runs.
These would be the final runs scored in the game, as no action from either team occurred in the eighth or ninth.
Although the Jayhawks dropped the final game of this series, they still secured the series win and will look to do so again in their three-game series against Belmont starting March 3 at 4 p.m.