The seven-game winning streak for Kansas baseball ended as the team (15-15, 5-4 Big 12) lost the final game of the series 12-3 to West Virginia (23-9, 3-3). The Mountaineers failed to sweep with the win after the Jayhawks won the first two matches of the series.
Junior left-hander Ethan Bradford (2-3, 6.43) had his start cut short due to issues with his control. The Lawrence native did not get out of the first inning after giving up five runs on two hits, two walks, and two hit-by-pitches. The Jayhawks used six pitchers in the contest as the Mountaineers scored 12 runs on 13 hits.
A long-time adage in baseball is “Put the ball in play and good things will happen.” Good things happened for Kansas in the first inning, as the first three batters reached on an error including senior first baseman Cole Elvis driving in freshman outfielder Jackson Kline to give the Jayhawks an early 1-0 lead. Freshman righty Robby Porco and the West Virginia defense settled in, only allowing one run in the inning.
Bradford quickly got into self-inflicted trouble at the bottom of the first. After surrendering a leadoff single to sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt, Bradford hit the next two batters, loading the bases with nobody out. Bradford continued to cause problems for himself, walking the next two batters to give West Virginia a 2-1 lead. The Mountaineers knocked Bradford out of the game after an RBI single from sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey with one out.
Junior righty Hunter Cashero took the ball and didn’t do himself any favors, hitting freshman designated hitter Logan Suave on the first pitch he threw to give West Virginia a 4-1 lead. A fielder’s choice from graduate infielder Tevin Tucker gave the Mountaineers a fifth run for the inning before Cashero finally recorded the third out.
After a scoreless second, Elvis continued his hot series with a two-out solo home run to right-center to cut the Mountaineer lead to 5-2. Elvis homered in all three games of the series and has homered in five of his last six games.
Cashero settled in for Kansas, tossing two scoreless innings before being relieved by sophomore left-hander Gavin Brasosky. The Tennessee transfer gave up a solo home run to junior outfielder Landon Wallace to extend the West Virginia lead to 6-2. Redshirt sophomore infielder Michael Brooks committed a throwing error on what should have been the third out before junior outfielder Braden Barry increased the lead to 7-2 with an RBI double.
Besides the error-filled first and the home run by Elvis, Porco mowed down the Kansas bats, tossing six innings and striking out 12 while only giving up two hits.
Wallace got to Brasosky again in the bottom of the sixth, homering to right field to give West Virginia an 8-2 lead and knocking Brasosky out of the game.
Junior righty Thaniel Trumper took the mound for Kansas but was pulled after 1.1 innings after giving up a solo shot to Hussey making it 9-2 in favor of the Mountaineers.
With Porco out of the game, Kansas got back into the scoring column as junior designated hitter Janson Reeder hit a home run off freshman right-hander Carson Estridge.
The Mountaineers tacked on three runs in the eighth to make it a 12-3 game heading into the final frame. Estridge, who tossed three innings of one-run ball, closed the game for West Virginia.
Kansas will look to bounce back as the Jayhawks take on Texas Southern in the Buck O’Neil Classic. The game will be played at Legends Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs, on April 11 at 6 p.m., broadcasting on ESPN+.