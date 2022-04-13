Kansas baseball hosted the Omaha Mavericks on Tuesday night at Hoglund Park, but the Jayhawks lost by a score of 11-10. Kansas redshirt junior Jake Adams started the game on the bump.
Sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna got the Jayhawks in the hit column early in the bottom of the first inning with a single up the middle.
Ahuna is first in the country among qualified hitters for batting average with a .453 on the season. Ahuna also sits atop the list in on-base percentage in the Big 12 Conference.
The Mavericks started the top of the second with a hit by pitch followed by a single. A few batters later, sophomore outfielder Garrett Kennedy drove a three-run home run to left field.
The Mavericks hit back-to-back doubles, driving in another RBI to make the score 4-0 in the top of the second.
Both offenses went quiet for the next few frames before the Jayhawks came up to bat in the bottom of the fourth. Ahuna led off the inning for the Jayhawks with a line drive to left for his second hit of the night.
Redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond drove a ball to the opposite field to drive in Ahuna for the Jayhawks' first run of the ball game.
Kansas' bats stayed hot, and after a single by redshirt senior outfielder Tom Lichty, redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw drove a ball deep down the left-field line for a two-RBI triple to make the score 4-3.
After two quick outs in the top of the fifth, the Mavericks hit three consecutive singles to make the score 5-3.
Sophomore infielder Tavian Josenberger led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a triple to right field. Later in the inning, redshirt junior infielder Dylan Ditzenberger doubled to left, plating Josenberger and cutting the lead to one.
Redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf doubled to left to score the runner from second and tie the game with one out. The following batter for Kansas reached on a hit by pitch to put two Jayhawks on the basepath.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Upshaw cleared the outfield wall to give the Jayhawks their first lead of the day with a three-run home run, making the score 8-5.
In the top of the sixth, Omaha capitalized on a Kansas fielding error and scored a run on an RBI single from senior outfielder Drew Hmielewski. After another single and a walk, sophomore outfielder Will Reetz got hit by a pitch to make the score 8-7.
Freshman pitcher Stone Evers recorded a strikeout for the second out of the inning, but Kennedy drove a hard single to left field to bring in his fifth and sixth RBIs of the day, helping Omaha cruise back to a 9-8 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, Ahuna knocked a single to left field, scoring two to give Kansas a 10-9 lead.
In the top of the ninth inning, with two outs and a man on third, sophomore infielder Mike Boeve recorded his first hit of the night. Boeve's first hit was a two-run home run to give Omaha an 11-10 lead.
The Jayhawks then went down in three-consecutive strikeouts at the bottom of the inning to end the contest.
Kansas looks to bounce back with a three-game set in Waco, Texas, against the Baylor Bears. First pitch is set for Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.