Kansas baseball fell to Saint Louis University 8-1 on the road Friday night due to 6.1 strong innings from SLU's Matt Boyer.
Boyer, a right hander out of Edwardsville Illinois, baffled KU batters by giving up no earned runs, striking out seven and allowing just one hit. Boyer was benefited by the SLU offense, taking advantage of the four KU errors.
Due to these mistakes, the Jayhawk's pitchers were always having to deal with runners on the base paths. The scoring started when SLU scored two runs in the first and second innings, respectively, before taking advantage of the bullpen in the later innings.
Redshirt senior Ryan Cyr, who has been Kansas’ most consistent pitcher to start the season, pitched 5.1 innings while giving up five runs, four of which were earned.
On the offensive side of things, Kansas' lone run came off a sacrifice fly from outfielder Tom Lichty, a redshirt junior from Reno Nevada.
Redshirt freshman catcher Anthony Tulimero recorded the only hit for Kansas and three others got on base with walks.
Sam Brady and Stone Hewlett, two freshman left-handed pitchers, made their debuts for Kansas Friday.
With the loss, the Jayhawks fall to 3-5 and hope to get back on track tomorrow evening. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.