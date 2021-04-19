Kansas baseball faced Baylor in a three game series over the weekend, dropping two-of-three against the Bears at Hoglund Ballpark.
The Jayhawks struggled hitting the ball in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday. Kansas produced just seven hits, while Baylor was able to get the bats going, gathering 14 hits. Kansas had redshirt senior RHP Ryan Cyr on the mound, who gave up one one run through the first four innings.
The Jayhawks were able to grab a run in the third inning, as redshirt senior James Cosentino hit a homerun, his fourth home run of the season. The inning after, redshirt senior outfielder Brett Vosik scored on a single by redshirt junior outfielder Blaine Ray making it 2-1 Kansas.
Unfortunately, Baylor was able to score six more runs in the 5th inning, followed by one more in the 7th. Baylor was able to finish the game there, 8-2.
In game two, Kansas still wasn’t able to find a rhythm, as they were only able to once again score two runs.
One of the runs came from redshirt junior DH Tom Lichty in the 4th inning, when he hit a double to left-center, scoring in redshirt junior infielder Skyler Messinger.
The Jayhawks were also able to grab one more run that same inning, when redshirt senior infielder Brett Vosik hit a sacrifice fly to knock in redshirt sophomore, outfielder Jack Wagner.
Those were the only two runs scored by the Jayhawks, who fell to Baylor 6-2.
Kansas was able to avoid the conference sweep and came out victorious over the Baylor Bears 3-2 on Sunday.
Kansas had redshirt sophomore LHP Eli Davis on the mound, who had an excellent game only allowing one run and three hits through six innings pitched.
No runs were scored by either team throughout three innings, but in the 4th inning, Baylor hit a leadoff double and then a fielder’s choice which gave them a 1-0 lead.
However, Kansas was able to strike back in the 6th inning when Messinger started off with a double to left, followed by a Lichty single to right field to tie the game 1-1.
The Jayhawks were able to scratch in another run in the seventh inning, when Ahuna singled, putting two baserunners on for Kansas. Redshirt junior Blaine Ray came into the game as a pinch hitter and struck a single to Ahuna, making the game 2-1.
Baylor was able to tie the game up 2-2 in the ninth inning. However, Ahuna hit a shot to left field which drove in redshirt sophomore Dylan Ditzenberger to end the game at 3-2.
The Kansas Jayhawks will return to the baseball diamond for a night game on Wednesday at the University of Texas-Arlington. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.