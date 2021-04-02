Kansas baseball fell short to Texas 5-2 Thursday night in the first game of a three-game series at Hoglund Ballpark. Despite a strong defensive showing from the Jayhawks, it was the Longhorns' pitching and clutch hitting that put them on top.
Texas, currently ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division 1, was led by redshirt sophomore starting pitcher Ty Madden. Madden is rated as the tenth best MLB prospect in 2021.
For Kansas, redshirt senior pitcher Ryan Cyr got the start.
In the first inning, Texas came out swinging with back to back singles from freshman infielder Mitchell Daly and redshirt junior infielder Zach Zubia.
With runners on first and third with one out, Texas redshirt freshman catcher Silas Ardoin hit a comeback ground ball to Cyr, who bodied it up but could only get the force out at first while the runner scored. The following play, Kansas redshirt sophomore right fielder Casey Burnham made a sliding play to hold the deficit to 1-0 Texas.
In the second inning, the Longhorns started it off with another pair of singles. With runners on first and second with nobody out, Cyr was able to get a ground ball to his catcher, redshirt freshman Anthony Tulimero. Tulimero made an athletic play to get the force out at third, a key out, before Cyr retired the next two batters to get out of the jam.
The Jayhawks answered in the bottom of the second inning, when redshirt junior first baseman Nolan Metcalf led off with a single, advancing to second on a throwing error. Redshirt senior left fielder Brett Vosik traded places with him after lacing a double down the left field line, tying the game at 1-1.
Both pitchers had solid control from the mound. Through four innings, Madden allowed just three hits and one run. Meanwhile, Cyr allowed just four hits and one run. Cyr was also getting help from his defense and leaving Texas runners stranded.
In the top of the fifth inning, Texas regained the lead after Daly smacked a double to drive in redshirt sophomore outfielder Eric Kennedy, making it a 2-1 ballgame.
It continued to be a gritty pitcher’s duel, with both Madden and Cyr pitching into the eighth inning. Good pitcher’s control and quality defense from both sides kept it a low scoring affair.
Cyr gave it all he had for the Jayhawks, but the Longhorns’ offense finally caught up with him in the top of the eighth. Daly led off the inning with a single through the right side, his third hit of the game. Zubia came up big with an RBI triple to right field to score him, followed by redshirt junior infielder Cam Williams with an RBI single. This ended the day for Cyr, who was relieved by redshirt senior left hander Nathan Barry. Barry struck out the last two batters to end the half inning.
It was a solid outing for Cyr, allowing four earned runs on one walk to go with three strikeouts. He had allowed just one run through seven innings, and had thrown an efficient 77 strikes on 109 pitches.
On the opposing side, Madden continued his dominance. In 8.0 innings pitched, he amounted to just one run allowed (none earned), to go with one walk and five strikeouts. The Jayhawks got opportunities, but his command was too much.
The Longhorns made it 5-1 in the top of the ninth inning, after a leadoff walk and two singles from Kennedy and Daly.
Three hits from the Jayhawks, including an RBI single from Tulimero in the bottom of the ninth, was not enough for the late-inning rally, with Texas closer freshman pitcher Aaron Nixon getting the save. Madden and the Longhorns picked up the win, closing it out 5-2.
Daly, batting .426 on the season, was the star offensive player for Texas today. He went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and an RBI.
Kansas was led by two-hit games from Metcalf and Vosik.
Kansas now sits at 15-9 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play. Texas moved to 18-8 overall and 5-2 in the Big 12. The two teams will face each other again Friday at 6 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.