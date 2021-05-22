The Kansas baseball team fell short to #5 Texas Tech (33-13, 12-10 Big 12) 13-4 in its second game of a three game series on Friday.
Kansas (30-25, 8-15 Big 12) was able to get on the scoreboard first however, as redshirt junior third baseman Skyler Messinger hit a dropping single to center scoring in one run. Redshirt sophomore first baseman Dylan Ditzenberger followed with a sacrifice fly which drove in one more run, putting the Jayhawks up 2-0 in the first inning.
Hitting was not the problem for the Jayhawks as they were able to gather eight hits throughout the game, only being out hit by two to Texas Tech’s ten. Red shirt sophomore pitcher Eli Davis started for Kansas, but struggled early on, letting up three hits and allowing six runs through two innings pitched. Texas Tech was able to take a 6-2 lead going into the third inning.
The Jayhawks went into their pitching lineup early, putting in redshirt freshman pitcher Ryan Vanderhei. Vanderhei was in the game for 2.2 innings and struck out one, but he allowed three more runs giving Texas Tech a 9-2 lead going into the fifth inning.
Redshirt junior pitcher Steve Washilewski came into the game for the Jayhawks in the fifth inning, but Texas Tech kept the bats going, scoring four more runs on two hits.
Meanwhile, Kansas did not get anything going offensively until the eighth inning, where the Jayhawks loaded up the bases before freshman center fielder Tavian Josenberger hit a base hit to right field, driving in one run to cut the lead to 13-3.
Kansas added one last run that same inning when redshirt junior first basemen Conner VanCleave hit a base hit making the score 13-4 Texas Tech. Kansas did not allow another run after the fifth inning, but was unable to come close, turning game two into a loss.
Kansas ended its three game road trip versus Texas Tech Saturday at noon at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock, Texas.