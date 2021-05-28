On Tuesday, the No. 8 seeded Kansas Jayhawks lost a tough battle against the No. 9 seeded West Virginia Mountaineers, falling 8-7 in a single-elimination game to start the Big 12 Tournament at Chickasaw Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
Despite an impressive performance from freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna, in which he went 4-for-5 with a home run, two triples and four RBI's, Kansas let the Mountaineers grind away to win on a walk with the bases loaded in the final inning.
Redshirt junior Cole Larsen got the start for the Jayhawks, going up against freshman Carlson Reed of West Virginia.
Kansas got the bats going right away in the first inning. Ahuna picked up his first triple of the game with a smash to left center followed by redshirt junior Skyler Messinger, the All-Big 12 second teamer, scoring Ahuna and getting the first run on the board with an RBI double.
The Kansas bats kept rolling into the second inning after back-to-back singles from redshirt junior Tom Lichty and redshirt senior James Cosentino, with Lichty scoring on a throwing error. Ahuna then stepped up to the plate and ripped a three-run blast to right field hitting his first home run of his college career giving Kansas an early 5-0 lead.
West Virginia answered in the bottom of the second with a home run from redshirt sophomore Alec Burns to cut it to 5-1.
Despite Larsen having a solid day on the mound, the Mountaineers got to him in the fourth inning scoring four runs to tie it 5-5. They strung together four singles and a two-RBI triple to complete the comeback.
Larsen pitched a complete four innings before Kansas turned to the bullpen. West Virginia took the lead the following inning after another triple gave them a 6-5 lead.
With both teams in a battle now, the Jayhawks answered again in the sixth inning with another RBI triple from Ahuna to tie it at six. The Big 12 All-Freshman Tavian Josenberger stepped up for an RBI single to right to give Kansas the lead at 7-6.
Kansas was able to hold the lead until the Mountaineers tied it in the bottom of the eighth inning.
In the bottom of the ninth, Kansas was on the ropes after back-to-back walks with one out. They turned to their closer, redshirt junior Jonah Ulane who has been reliable in his role.
Despite an outstanding battle in this single-elimination game, Ulane walked the next two batters to end the game and gave West Virginia the 8-7 victory.
While Ahuna was the star performer for Kansas, Josenberger and Lichty picked up three hits a piece and batted in two of the runs.
The Jayhawks season comes to an end (30-27, 8-16 Big 12), the Mountaineers (24-25, 8-16 Big 12) will move on to the double-elimination phase of the Big 12 tournament.