Kansas baseball opened the First Pitch Invitational with a 5-3 loss against Western Carolina on Friday March 10.
The game started off slow with no scoring until the top of the fourth inning. Junior outfielder Nate Stocum led off the top of the fourth inning with a walk for Western Carolina. Two batters later, junior infielder Cole Jones recorded his first hit of the day.
Jones scorched a single up the middle scoring Stocum and giving Western Carolina a 1-0 lead. The run is all the Catamounts would get in the inning.
Western Carolina continued to add to its lead in the top of the sixth. Sophomore infielder Brandon Butterworth roped a one-out triple down the left-field line for his first hit of the game. Junior outfielder Landen Morrison followed up with a single up the middle giving Western Carolina a 2-0 lead.
The Catamounts were not done in the inning, after Morrison advanced to third on a single and hit by a pitch, junior infielder Zach Ketterman grounded out to third base scoring Morrison. The RBI gave Western Carolina a 3-0 lead.
It seemed like Western Carolina had control of the game, but in the bottom of the seventh, the Jayhawks mounted a comeback of their own.
Junior outfielder Janson Reeder got the bottom of the seventh started with a walk for the Jayhawks. Freshman infielder Kodey Shojinaga recorded a one-out single through the left side of the infield and redshirt sophomore outfielder Mike Koszewski doubled, scoring both runners.
Trailing 3-2, sophomore outfielder Chase Jans singled to left center field, scoring Koszewski and tying the game at 3-3.
Unfortunately, with the game tied going into the top of the ninth, the Jayhawks could not keep things even. Three singles from the catamounts scored two runs, giving Western Carolina a 5-3 lead.
The Catamounts held onto the lead in the bottom of the ninth, securing the win.
Graduate senior right-hander Collin Baumgartner started on the mound for the Jayhawks. Baumgartner went five innings giving up one run on four hits. Kansas used four more pitchers out of the bullpen with junior Stone Hewlett getting saddled with the loss.
The loss moves Kansas to 7-5 overall on the year.