Having won the first two games against Baylor, Kansas baseball went into Sunday looking to complete the ever-elusive Big 12 Conference sweep— a feat they haven’t achieved since 2019. The Jayhawks achieved just this, winning 5-4 in the finale as they hosted fans at Hoglund Ballpark for World Autism Awareness Day, wearing special jerseys to commemorate the occasion.
Left-handed pitcher Ethan Bradford took the mound to kick off the game, starting his first game in almost two weeks. He held things down early, inducing three groundouts in the first and allowing no hits to keep the game scoreless.
The Jayhawks rewarded him for this, as freshman center fielder Jackson Kline led off the inning with a sharp single up the middle. After back-to-back groundouts, junior designated hitter Janson Reeder drove in the first run of the game on a double to left field from the cleanup spot. The inning ended on a flyout from the next batter as Kansas held a 1-0 lead.
Bradford’s success didn’t immediately translate to the second inning, as a leadoff double followed by a hard-hit single put runners on first and third with no outs. A groundout by freshman designated hitter Walker Polk scored Baylor’s first run of the game, and a single from the next batter gave the Bears a 2-1 lead. Bradford successfully induced two soft-hit groundouts right after to end the top of the second.
A single walk and hit loaded the bases for the Jayhawks with only one out in the second half of the inning. With the top of the lineup back up, Kline hit a soft grounder to force the out at second and beat out the throw to be called safe at first. Immediately, the first base umpire called Kline out for runner interference, ending the inning for Kansas and negating the run that scored on the play. Head coach Dan Fitzgerald challenged the call, but it was confirmed and upheld by the umpires.
An impressive catch in the left field netting by redshirt-junior shortstop Collier Cranford nabbed Kansas the first out of the third. Bradford then gave up a single and then walked Baylor’s cleanup hitter after a flyout. A tricky ground ball between first and second base left Bradford in a race to the bag with the runner, which he won, granting the Jayhawks their third out.
Sophomore left fielder Chase Jans led off the bottom of the third with a barely fair double down the leftfield line. Reeder drove him in a few batters later with a double of his own that went all the way to the 375 sign in left field. Tying the game 2-2, the Jayhawks' scoring ended here, putting the pressure back on Bradford.
After allowing a single on a 1-2 count, Bradford ran into some trouble early in the top of the fourth. A line drive right at Cranford turned into a double play, as he nabbed the unsuspecting runner at first to clear the bases. A groundout to second ended the inning, as Bradford escaped the jam and got through four IPs, allowing five hits and only two earned runs in 17 batters faced.
After a leadoff four-pitch walk to redshirt-sophomore catcher Jake English, freshman left-hander Ethan Calder came on to replace Baylor’s starter, graduate right-hander Blake Helton. A groundout and two flyouts from the 8-9-1 hitters ended the inning with no scoring from the Jayhawks.
Sophomore left-hander Gavin Brasosky came in to replace Bradford in the top of the fifth. After inducing a first-pitch flyout, a long at-bat culminated with a solo home run that stayed just fair off the bat of leadoff-hitting freshman shortstop Kolby Branch. Brasosky allowed one more single in the inning but settled for no more runs after inducing two groundouts. In the middle of the fifth, Baylor led Kansas 3-2.
Looking to answer in the bottom half of the fifth, Jans led off the inning with a single to left. No other Jayhawks made any noise in the inning though, as a flyout and groundout stranded Jans at first.
Brasosky rallied back in his half of the sixth, pitching back-to-back strikeouts—Kansas’ first of the day.
A walk from English and a single from sophomore right fielder Luke Leto put runners on first and third. Kline stepped up the plate with two outs and his hard-hit single to center scored English, tying the game 3-3.
Trying to keep the game tied, Brasosky allowed a single before forcing a groundout and flyout. Unfortunately, he could not escape the jam and a two-out double scored the runner, giving Baylor a 4-3 lead. Brasosky ended the inning with a strikeout to keep the Jayhawks within one.
Senior first baseman Cole Elvis took offense to this, hitting a go-ahead home run to left center as the leadoff hitter in the eighth, regaining the lead for the Jayhawks. This was the only scoring that Kansas could muster in the eighth, but it kept them in the game.
Redshirt junior right-hander Hunter Cranton replaced Brasosky on the mound in the top of the eighth. Taking control, Cranton determinedly forced three consecutive flyouts with only ten pitches. Cranton’s work kept the game tied going into the bottom of the eighth, where the Jayhawks searched for the go-ahead run to finish off their sweep of the Bears.
English came up to the plate to start Kansas’ half of the inning, and on the second pitch of the at-bat, he smashed a solo home run to left center, scoring the defining run that the Jayhawks were searching for. After this, Kansas caused some traffic on the bases, but the scoring ended with English’s leadoff shot to put his team ahead 5-4. It would be the only run they needed.
With some positional changes on defense, Cranton remained on the mound for his second inning of work, looking to close out the game. He allowed a leadoff single, but wasn’t shaken: as he then retired the next three batters, ending the inning, ending the game, and ending the series in a sweep for the Jayhawks.
Kansas will be back in action on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark as they take on the Missouri State Bears in a non-conference action.