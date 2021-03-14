Kansas baseball faced off on the road against Omaha in a doubleheader Saturday, winning the first game 9-0 and the second game 10-7.
It was the second half of the weekend series. A set of games were played on Friday as well, with the Jayhawks taking the first game 7-3 and Omaha taking the second one, 9-7.
The first game of the doubleheader was highlighted by a dominating performance from junior right hand pitcher Cole Larsen. Sophomore pitcher Richie Holetz got the start for Omaha.
The bats were quiet for both sides until the third inning when Jayhawks senior second baseman James Cosentino led off the side with a double to left center. Sophomore outfielder Casey Burnham brought in the run after reaching on an error, making it 1-0 Jayhawks.
Holetz pitched a solid outing for Omaha, allowing just one run up until the seventh inning and striking out eight batters. It was the seventh however when the Jayhawks started to get the bats hot.
Junior first baseman Nolan Metcalf led off the inning with a double roped down the right field line, followed by another base hit by senior outfielder Brett Vosik. Holetz had pitched well but was clearly starting to get rattled. He threw a wild pitch and walked two straight batters before the Mavericks made a call to the bullpen. The walks and an RBI single by freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna extended the lead to 4-0 for Kansas.
In the eighth and ninth inning, the Jayhawks offense took control and was too much for Omaha. The Mavericks were sloppy with errors in the eighth, but the Jayhawks bats took advantage when they had the runners on. They added four more in the eighth, and a ninth inning pinch hit home run by freshman Tony Castonguay made it 9-0 for Kansas.
Cole Larsen was outstanding in this one, earning the complete game shutout and the win. He allowed eight hits, but struck out six batters and only allowed two walks. In three starts for the Jayhawks, Larsen is 2-1 and has allowed just two earned runs.
In part two of the doubleheader, it was sophomore left hand pitcher Eli Davis who got the start for the Jayhawks. Junior right hand pitcher Easton Smith started for the Mavericks.
Kansas was able to keep the bats rolling into the second game of the afternoon. Freshman Tavian Josenberger and sophomore Dylan Ditzenberger led off the game with two straight singles. This set up a walk and a throwing error by Omaha, bringing in two quick runs for Kansas. Omaha answered quickly after two walks by Davis and two straight base hits tied it 2-2 in the first inning.
In the fourth inning, the Jayhawks got two straight singles from Ahuna and Burnham. Ahuna was able to score on a fielder’s choice and Ditzenberger drove in another run with his second hit of the day, making it 4-2 Jayhawks.
Omaha got their bats going again in the bottom of the fifth inning, with three straight hits cutting the deficit to 4-3.
The Kansas offense came up big all day, specifically in the late stages of the game. In the 6th inning the Jayhawks loaded up the bases for Ditzenberger, who stayed hot and cleared the bases with a double to left, then freshman Anthony Tulimero hit a sac fly which extended the KU lead to 7-3.
The Jayhawks got more run security and made it 10-5 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. Omaha got two hits and made it 10-7 with a triple, but the late push wasn’t enough, and it was Kansas who came on top with the win.
Eli Davis had a strong outing for KU, striking out seven and allowing two walks despite giving up three runs. Most importantly, he picked up his first win of the year in his third outing.
While it was the offense as a whole that did their job, notable performances include Dylan Ditzenberger, who went 4-8 on the day with two RBIs, and Maui Ahuna who was 3-8 with two runs scored.
The Jayhawks won the series against Omaha 3-1. They are now 8-6 on the season. Kansas will face off against Missouri State in Springfield on March 17, before kicking off their first home stand against Creighton on March 19.