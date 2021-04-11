The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 8-7 on Saturday in an extra-inning thriller at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Kansas had redshirt junior RHP Cole Larsen on the mound, and Oklahoma had a variety of pitchers, but opened with left hander Jake Bennett.
Kansas was able to get on the board first when freshman infielder Tavian Josenberger hit a double which was followed by a double from redshirt junior third baseman Skyler Messinger, bringing in Josenberger. Right after, redshirt junior first baseman Conner VanCleave then singled, moving the runners to first and third.
In that same inning, redshirt junior designated hitter, Tom Lichty, hit a fielder’s choice which scored Messinger. After, redshirt freshman catcher, Anthony Tulimero, came to the plate with two runners on and was able to send one over the fence, hitting a three-run home run giving Kansas a 5-0 lead in the third.
The Sooners were able to catch up after adding four runs themselves in the fourth inning.
Runs continued to go back and forth till it was all tied up going into the ninth inning, where neither team was able to score which took the game in to extra innings.
In the 10th inning, redshirt senior second baseman James Cosentino hit a home-run. Redshirt junior RHP, Jonah Ulane, then took the mound in the 10th inning to close for the Jayhawks and did so in style, recording a 1-2-3 inning to end the game. This became the difference in this game as the Jayhawks were able to get the 8-7 victory.
The Jayhawks had a great day at the plate, serving sixteen hits throughout 10 innings. Josenberger had an outstanding day at the plate going for a perfect 6-for-6 including a triple, a double and two RBIs.
Kansas now sits at 18-12 and 2-6 for conference play.