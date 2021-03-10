Kansas baseball was set to host its home opener this weekend in a series against Omaha. Due to high winds and rain in the weekend forecast, the series has been moved from Hoglund Ballpark to Tal Anderson Field in Omaha, Nebraska.
The 4-game series will now be played as two double-headers on Friday, March 12 starting at 11 A.M. and Saturday starting at 10 A.M.
The Jayhawks are currently .500 on the year with a record of 5-5, after winning their series last weekend against SLU 2-1. With different players chipping in every night on both sides of the ball, it has been a team effort getting wins for the club.
The new home opener is now against Creighton on Friday, March 19 at 3 P.M. That 4-game series will be the first KU baseball series played at Hoglund in over a year.