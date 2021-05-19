Behind an all-around team effort, Kansas Baseball beat Missouri 9-8 in Columbus on Tuesday. It was a back-and-forth game all night, but the Jayhawks were able to hang on to their early lead despite a resounding comeback from Missouri.
For the Jayhawks, redshirt junior third baseman Skyler Messinger had a career night with five RBIs on his card. He was four of five and three of his hits were singles, but they produced a lot of runs for Kansas.
The team leader in batting average has been lethal the last couple games, and this hot streak could not have come at a better time with the season wrapping up this upcoming weekend.
On the mound redshirt junior left-hander Steve Washilewski got the start, giving up four earned runs, but not walking anyone in the process. In the fourth inning, he gave up a two-run homer to redshirt sophomore infielder Luke Mann which cut the Jayhawk lead to three.
Washilewski was pulled after that home run for redshirt freshman right-hander, Ryan Vanderhei and he went to work. The Arizona native pitched two innings of relief and only allowed one hit. This shut down effort was good enough to earn his first win of the year, improving his record to 1-0.
After the fifth, the game was 7-4 Kansas, but the Jayhawks added a run to their lead in the top of the sixth. That run came from Messinger, who singled through the left side for his second RBI single of the night.
This pushed the game to a four-run advantage for Kansas at 8-4, but Missouri answered back in the bottom of the sixth.
Freshman right hander, Stone Hewlett came in relief after the first out of the inning but lacked control, walking the first two batters he faced. This put him in a jam, and he threw a wild pitch the next at bat that advanced both runners into scoring position. Missouri then hit a sacrifice fly and made the game 8-5 prompting Coach Ritchie Price to pull Hewlett.
Redshirt senior right hander Ryan Cyr cleaned up the mess and ended the inning without any more damage from Missouri.
Kansas was struck out all three at bats in the seventh at the hands of senior left-handed pitcher, Jackson Lancaster. During that stretch, Lancaster struck out six batters in a row.
The senior was on fire and was a big help in getting Missouri back into the game by shutting down Kansas’ offensive onslaught in the first six innings.
Missouri put some pressure on Kansas in the eighth with a two-run opposite field home run from senior outfielder, Clayton Peterson to make the game 8-7. Kansas felt the pressure and elected to send out redshirt senior closer, Jonah Ulane for the last out of the eighth.
Ulane shut down the inning by forcing a fly out to center field and sent the Jayhawks to the plate with a one-run lead.Skyler Messinger came in clutch in the ninth hitting the third of his three RBI singles.
The Tigers had momentum after scoring one run, so they decided to attempt to steal second and Kansas caught them stealing with two outs.
This defensive masterpiece was as good of a way to end a game as any, and it helped Kansas leave Columbus with a hard-fought win over Missouri.
This was the first meeting between these two teams in a decade, and Kansas made sure to leave no doubt, sweeping the two-game border war series. This momentum is something that Kansas has been carrying since their 2-1 series win against their other rival K-State last weekend.
The Jayhawks will be traveling to Lubbock for a three-game series against No. 8 Texas Tech this weekend starting May 20 at 6:30 p.m.. All three of these games can be watched on ESPN+.