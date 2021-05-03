In a lackluster performance, Kansas baseball lost two of three games in a home series against North Dakota State over the weekend.
It wasn't a weekend to remember for the Jayhawks with changes to the pitching rotation and a cold streak on offense resulting in another series loss for KU.
Redshirt senior RHP Ryan Cyr was pulled from his starting roll this weekend in an attempt to get him back on track from the bullpen.
In two appearances this weekend, Cyr pitched four innings and gave up three earned runs. He is a long way away from where he was in the beginning of the year, but this new role is suiting him well for the time being.
One of the problems that Cyr ran into during his slump was a lack of control, which saw him get punished by Big 12 hitters. His six strikeouts this weekend hint at more control, putting together good sequences.
Kansas is hoping Cyr can get back to the starting rotation soon, an area where he can be best utilized, especially considering his dominance over long stretches.
In the batter's box, there is a young star brewing in the form of outfielder Tavian Josenberger.
Sunday marked Josenberger's 24th consecutive game with a hit, tying a Kansas school record.
The record-tying single came at a clutch time, bringing in two runs and capping off a three-run rally for Kansas.
However, Josenberger's offensive outburst was not enough to overcome the Bison. It's still very exciting to see a freshman go on a tear like this.
Josenberger will have the chance to break the current record, held by Jared Schweitzer, in a contest with Missouri State on May 5.
With young stars like Josenberger in the fold, KU's future is bright.
Josenberger is currently leading Kansas in batting average at .349 and has the tenth best batting average in the Big 12. He also uses his speed to his advantage earning four triples on the year, which is tied for second in the Big 12.
Freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna, catcher Anthony Tulimero and left-handed pitcher Stone Hewlett have all made a major impact for this Kansas roster this season.
The Jayhawks are currently 24-21 on the season and have a conference record of 4-11. With only 11 games left in the season and nine of those being Big 12 games, it is going to be a tough stretch to finish the year.
In order to finish the season on a bright spot, Kansas will need to lock down the mound.
KU’s bats have been hit or miss, but a strong pitching performance has helped finish up wins several times this year.
In wins against TCU and Baylor, KU allowed a combined three runs contrary to the 39 they allowed in the other four losses in those two series.