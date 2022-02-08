After a roller coaster season in 2021, Kansas baseball is gearing up for the start of the 2022 season in just under two weeks. With several key players leaving through the transfer portal this past offseason, Kansas will be looking towards its young leaders from last season to lead the way.
Sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna is one of the names that could step into a leadership role. His power at the plate took a big step forward at the end of last season, tallying his first home-run of his college career in the Big 12 Conference tournament game against West Virginia.
Another is fellow sophomore outfielder Tavian Josenberger, who tied Kansas’ all-time hit streak record of 24 games last season. Josenberger finished the season posting the second-highest batting average on the team at .316.
Both Ahuna and Josenberger were selected as All-Big 12 honorable mentions last season and have drawn attention from MLB draft boards. They were big factors in last season’s success, and the Jayhawks need a repeat of that with current holes in the pitching rotation.
Kansas’ left-handed pitcher depth took a big hit through the transfer portal this offseason as they lost redshirt-junior Eli Davis and redshirt-senior Steve Washilewski. Kansas also lost redshirt-senior Everhett Hazlewood. All three lefties were key pieces of Kansas’ pitching rotation, most remembered by Davis’s no-hitter against Kansas State.
Although the Jayhawks lost a lot in the bullpen, they brought back two dominant arms that will make an impact this year. Redshirt senior Cole Larsen and redshirt senior Jonah Ulane return for their final season as Jayhawks.
Larsen ranked ninth in strikeouts in the Big 12 last season, tallying 86 total. He was one of the most dominant pitchers in the conference during the first half of the season. Ulane was also a consistent closer for Kansas, earning 11 saves on the season.
The Jayhawks’ season ended with a heartbreaking 8-7 loss to West Virginia during the Big 12 tournament play-in game. Many of Kansas’ other Big 12 losses throughout the season came at the hands of the bullpen.
There are plenty of roles that pitchers can step into for the rotation and bullpen this season. If Kansas wants to have the best chance to win games, it needs consistent pitching throughout the season.
Kansas starts its season on Feb. 18 against Illinois in Corpus Christi, Texas. That game begins a three-game series with the Fighting Illini.