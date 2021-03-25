Due to inclement weather in Easton, Pennsylvania, Kansas and Lafayette have decided to cancel the final game of the two-game series Wednesday. First pitch was set to be at 2:30 p.m. The teams decided to try and move the game to 6 p.m. to try and avoid the rainy weather, but eventually had to cancel the game.
Our game tonight has been canceled due to inclement weather. We're back in action Friday night at West Virginia. 📰 | https://t.co/4UZ5mrzv5q https://t.co/3lBAc2JXu3— Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) March 24, 2021
The Jayhawks defeated Lafayette Tuesday 20-5 behind an offense showcase from the entire Kansas roster. It was the first time they have scored 20 runs since 2017 and grew their win streak to seven games in the process.
Things are going well for the Jayhawks lately with freshman short stop, Maui Ahuna earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week just a week after redshirt junior pitcher, Cole Larsen earned the award.
Sitting at 13-6, Kansas is fifth in the Big 12 standings currently and will be taking on West Virginia this weekend, who is at the bottom of the standings at 8-8. This is the first Big 12 play for both ball clubs and the Jayhawks are looking to get out on the right foot and continue their success.
The weekend series in Morgantown, West Virginia will be a three-game series against West Virginia starting Friday at 5:30 p.m. Redshirt senior, Ryan Cyr will be taking the mound for the Jayhawks on Friday. Every game of this series can be streamed on ESPN+.