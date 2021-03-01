Kansas baseball lost both matchups against Florida Gulf Coast in a doubleheader Sunday, 2-0 and 3-2.
The early game was a pitching duel between Kansas sophomore LHP Eli Davis and FGCU junior LHP Gus Carter. Both starters had great outings, with the game remaining scoreless through the 5th inning.
Kansas couldn't get into a rhythm with the bats until the 3rd inning, when freshman SS Maui Ahuna singled, followed by a walk by redshirt sophomore utility player Dylan Ditzenberger. However, Carter got out of the inning without giving up a run as the Jayhawks couldn't drive the runners in.
Kansas had chances on offense in the 4th and 6th inning as well, but couldn’t quite execute.
The Jayhawks left six runners on base and were 0-8 from the plate with runners on base. Kansas' offensive woes can largely be attributed to the dominating start from Carter, who allowed just four hits and one walk in 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts.
Davis had another solid start for the Jayhawks and was in control for most of the game. After going scoreless through five innings, the FGCU offense got going in the sixth.
Eagles’ infielder Alejandro Figueredo hit a single to first base, then Davis walked the next batter. After advancing to 2nd and 3rd, pinch hitter Ian Farrow knocked a 2-RBI single into center, ending the scoreless drought and taking the lead 2-0 for the Eagles.
A lead-off walk to Kansas second baseman James Cosentino in the 7th wasn't enough for a last inning rally, and the Jayhawks fell short 2-0 in the first game of the doubleheader.
The second game of the doubleheader saw another pitching battle, this time between Kansas junior RHP Cole Larsen and FGCU freshman RHP Ronaldo Gallo.
Kansas struck first in the first inning. Sophomore outfielder Casey Burnham led off with a base hit. Smart base running and a throwing error from Gallo got him to third base, then Ditzenberger got him home with an RBI groundout, giving Kansas a 1-0 lead.
A throwing error by Larsen proved costly for the Jayhawks in the bottom of the first inning. Larsen walked the first batter, who advanced to second on the failed pickoff attempt. After a wild pitch advanced him to third, Eagles’ first baseman Joe Kinker singled to tie the game 1-1.
From the first inning on, similar to game one, it was the pitchers who were in control for most of the game.
After the first inning, Davis really settled in for Kansas. From the second to fifth inning, Davis retired 12 of the 13 batters for FGCU, including striking out the side in the fifth.
On the other side, Gallo came up clutch on the mound for the Eagles. He held the Jayhawks scoreless since the first inning, and left six runners stranded on base for 5 innings.
The 6th inning was a turning point for the pitchers. Davis started the inning with a strikeout, followed by a walk, a hit by pitch and another walk. With the bases loaded with 1 out, the Eagles’ Kinker reached on a throwing error by KU third baseman Skyler Messinger, scoring two runs and taking the lead 3-1 for FGCU.
In the 7th, Gallo allowed a double and a walk to bring the deficit to 3-2, but it still wasn’t enough as Kansas fell short for the second game of the doubleheader.
Gallo was pulled after he allowed the latter run, but still ended with a win to go with 1 earned run and 6 strikeouts.
It was a tough loss for Kansas starter Davis, as he pitched a nice outing with zero earned runs, two hits allowed, three walks and nine strikeouts. The Jayhawks just got sloppy toward the end and it wasn’t enough to overcome FGCU.
KU shined on the mound today with two quality outings from the starters, and Messinger was the hot bat of the day, going 3-4 from the plate with a double and a HBP in 2 games.
Kansas lost the weekend series to FGCU 3-1. They are now 3-4 on the year and will look to bounce back March 5th in Nashville against Lipscomb.