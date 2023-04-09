Propelling the Jayhawks to their best Big 12 Conference start since the league’s inception in 1997, Kansas baseball pulled in its seventh consecutive win on Saturday, defeating the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers, 10-7.
With Kansas now 5-3 in Big 12 play thus far, the win already gives the Jayhawks more conference wins than they had all of last season (four) while moving the team to above .500 on the season.
The win wasn’t without the assistance of some of the usual suspects for the Jayhawks. Senior first baseman Cole Elvis launched his sixth home run of the season for a three-run blast in the Jayhawks’ five-run fifth, giving Kansas its first lead of the day. Elvis, who has now homered in four consecutive conference games, finished his day going 2-for-3 at the dish and now slashes .293/.339/.552.
The road to the win didn’t start off easy, however. The Mountaineers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead by the second inning off Kansas junior righty Sam Ireland (4-3, 5.06 ERA), with the early jump headlined by freshman catcher Logan Sauve’s first career home run, a two-run shot to right field. Ireland was credited with the win on Saturday, finishing his day going just long enough to qualify with 5.1 innings pitched with five punchouts while surrendering five earned runs on seven hits.
Kansas bats stayed quiet through three innings, but junior designated hitter Janson Reeder cut the Mountaineers' lead down to two after sending his seventh home run of the season to left field off West Virginia graduate righty Blaine Traxel.
Despite working with the early lead, Traxel and the Mountaineers couldn’t hang on by the fifth inning. Traxel put leadoff guy redshirt sophomore center fielder Mike Koszewski on base with a hit by pitch, and redshirt sophomore shortstop Jackson Cobb cut the lead down to just one with an RBI triple. Rattled, Traxel then surrendered his second hit by pitch of the inning to redshirt sophomore third baseman Michael Brooks to put runners on the corners for freshman right fielder Jackson Kline, hitting into a fielder’s choice that brought home Cobb and tie the game.
The Elvis home run culminated the successful fifth inning for the Jayhawks and subsequently put Ireland in line for the win despite his five earned runs. With Ireland working with his first lead of the day, the Mountaineers began to chip back in the sixth off some small ball. Ireland loaded the bases with no outs to start West Virginia’s half of the inning, allowing a walk, single and a hit-by pitch to put the initial comeback efforts at stake.
The Mountaineers brought two runs across the plate, with Ireland’s second hit by pitch of the inning and a sacrifice fly, effectively ending his day for sophomore lefty Gavin Brasosky to enter in relief and pitch out of the jam to maintain the lead, though moved to just 6-5.
The Jayhawks continued to help themselves in the following innings, with the Reeder/Elvis duo showing up in the seventh inning as Elvis fought hard in an eight-pitch at-bat to draw a walk for Reeder to follow with an RBI double to add some runs back for Kansas, but West Virginia retaliated in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI groundout from freshman third baseman Sam White.
Despite the back-and-forth of it all, Kansas added nails to the coffin with a three-run eighth inning that saw the likes of the long and small ball. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jake English led off the frame with his seventh blast of the season, but an RBI groundout from Kline and sophomore left fielder Chase Jans narrowly reaching on an error on sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey drove home two runs, creating a 10-6 deficit that the Mountaineers never fully recovered from.
Junior righty Kolby Dougan was credited with the lone run the Mountaineers scored in the bottom half of the eighth, but junior lefty Stone Hewlett entered to earn his second consecutive save while going two scoreless innings and three punchouts, including a graduate shortstop Tevin Tucker whiff to end the game.
The Jayhawks now look to turn a series win into its second Big 12 series sweep of the season on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. on ESPNU.