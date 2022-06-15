In wake of former head coach Ritch Price’s retirement, Kansas baseball has found a replacement in Dan Fitzgerald.
The program announced the hiring on Wednesday, just a few weeks after Price announced his retirement.
Fitzgerald comes to Kansas with an already impressive resumé that spans over 20 years, including his most recent position as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at LSU. Although short-lived, Fitzgerald’s tenure with the Tigers proved to be relatively successful as he helped lead the program to a 40-win season in 2022.
Previously, Fitzgerald spent the most time at Dallas Baptist, serving as an assistant coach, assistant head coach, and recruitment coordinator in nine years with the program. With the Patriots, Fitzgerald helped lead the program to seven NCAA regionals, three regular-season Lone Star Conference championships, and three conference tournaments.
“Dan Fitzgerald is a man of exceptional integrity, proven leader, developer of men, tremendous baseball mind, elite recruiter and the perfect fit for Kansas Baseball,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said in a press release.
Recruiting has been Fitzgerald’s strong suit during his coaching career, having recruited 30 Major League Baseball draft picks. With the Jayhawks losing star sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna, it could be safe to say that recruitment skills played a monumental role in Fitzgerald’s hiring to help bring more talent to the program.
Fitzgerald has been widely respected across college baseball, earning a No. 7 ranking in a 2020 head coach’s survey on future head coach potential.
“I have been very diligent in waiting for the right opportunity to lead a program and this was the perfect destination for me and my family,” Fitzgerald said in Wednesday’s press release. “I look forward to developing these student-athletes as baseball players as well as men, and putting a program together that all Jayhawks can be proud of.”
The Jayhawks finished the 2022 season 20-35, with only four wins in Big 12 Conference play. With the new hiring, Kansas continues to look toward building a program to match the successes of other programs at the university.