Kansas baseball won an entertaining offensive battle Wednesday 6-4 against Sacramento State to split its two-game midweek series. It took a team effort to overcome Sacramento State’s powerful bats, but the Jayhawks managed to come out with a victory.
On the mound, freshman left-hander Sam Brady got the start for Kansas with 2.0 innings of work and only giving up two runs. In the third inning, he was replaced by redshirt junior right-hander Everhett Hazelwood, who had about the same success, giving up two runs himself.
This week, Kansas baseball coach Ritch Price decided to switch up the rotation and give some arms fresh opportunities. The first of these switches was redshirt senior right-hander, Ryan Cyr getting the start April 27 with Brady starting yesterday.
Starting pitching has been one of the biggest issues for Kansas as of late, and Price made the switches in an attempt to energize the order.
Contrary to the starting pitching room, the bullpen had another fantastic outing shutting out Sacramento State in the last three innings. Redshirt junior left-hander Daniel Hegarty and redshirt junior closer, Jonah Ulane did work to make sure there was no more damage done.
The two combined for 3.1 innings of pitching and only two hits, both coming from Hegarty.
On the offensive side of the ball, the bats got swinging in the bottom of the fourth when redshirt senior left fielder, Brett Vosik hit a two-run blast to tie up the game at 3-3. This was a super clutch home run and was just part of Vosik’s 2-2 afternoon at the plate.
Along with Vosik, redshirt junior outfielder, Tom Lichty hit a clutch home run of his own in the bottom of the seventh. His two-run blast gave the Jayhawks a late lead 5-4.
Kansas would then go on to win the game 6-4 after tacking on an insurance run in the eighth. It was a great team win and Kansas does not typically hit many home runs, but the Jayhawks did what they needed to do to win this game.
Now with an overall record of 23-19 and a conference record of 3-11, Kansas has a series against non-conference North Dakota State at Hoglund Ballpark this weekend. After that there will be three more conference series left and then the Big 12 Tournament.
If there is any time for the long ball to arrive, it is right now.
The first game of the series against North Dakota State will be on April 30 at 6:00 p.m. and will be the start of a three-game series.