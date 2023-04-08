Country roads led Kansas baseball to Morgantown, West Virginia on Friday, kicking off a three-game Big 12 Conference series against the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers. The Jayhawks picked up their first ranked win this season while extending their win streak to six games, taking down the Mountaineers 5-3.
Graduate righthander Collin Baumgartner (3-0, 3.77 ERA) took the hill for his seventh start this season but saw a day a bit shorter than usual, going just four innings while surrendering two earned runs and issuing a season-high four walks in the start.
Friday marked the first time this season that Baumgartner went fewer than five innings but still received the no-decision as junior righty Thaniel Trumper went on to be the pitcher of record for Kansas to earn the win. Trumper finished his day with three shutout innings in relief, matching his season-high of six strikeouts en route to the win.
Both sides went down quietly in the first, but the long ball made multiple appearances in the second inning to put the Jayhawks on the board first. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jake English took junior lefty Ben Hampton deep to left field on the first pitch he saw for his fifth home run of the season, giving Kansas a quick 1-0 lead.
Meanwhile, sophomore left fielder Chase Jans extended his on-base streak to 24 games in the same inning. The streak’s extension, dating back to Feb. 19 against Oakland, was made possible thanks to his third blast of the season to left that also brought home redshirt sophomore shortstop Jackson Cobb.
Now working with a 3-0 lead, Kansas tallied its fourth run of the contest in the third inning. Junior designated hitter Janson Reeder led off the inning with his seventh double of the season, immediately followed by freshman second baseman Kodey Shojinaga extending his hit streak to six games with a single. With sophomore center fielder Luke Leto at the plate, a wild pitch from Hampton ultimately scored Reeder to put the Jayhawks ahead 4-0.
The Mountaineers weren’t willing to go down without a fight, however, and back-to-back RBI doubles from redshirt senior right fielder Caleb McNeely and sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey pulled West Virginia within two.
Hampton went on to start the fourth inning but was subsequently pulled after allowing the first two batters to reach on a hit-by pitch and a single. Hampton, earning the loss, finished his start by going 3.2 innings with four earned runs on seven hits while surrendering three walks and striking out four.
Quiet innings ensued until the bottom of the sixth as Landon Wallace sent one to left field off Trumper, but the Mountaineers failed to bring another runner across the plate in the following innings to close the gap.
An extra bit of insurance solidified the win in the top of the ninth as senior first baseman Cole Elvis homered in his third straight conference game, sending a solo shot to right for his fifth this season.
Though West Virginia managed to get a runner on in the bottom half of the inning, junior lefty Stone Hewlett locked down his second save of the season for the Kansas win.
The win puts Kansas back at .500, and the Jayhawks now look to make it seven straight wins on Saturday as righty Sam Ireland (3-3, 4.58 ERA) takes the mound. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.