Kansas baseball finished up its first series of the year Sunday morning with an emphatic 13-1 win over South Dakota State. The Jayhawks won the series 2-1 with wins on Friday night and Sunday. On Saturday, the Jackrabbits' eight runs proved to be too much to overcome, but KU answered back with a blowout win.
Nolan Metcalf played well the last two games, tallying two home runs and a career high of four RBIs Sunday morning. The redshirt junior first baseman is having the best start to a season in his career and is making it look like he will be a major contributor.
Southpaw and redshirt sophomore, Eli Davis, did work on the mound Sunday, pitching five innings with one earned run in the start. Redshirt junior Cole Larsen pitched the rest of the game in relief for Davis, closing the game without letting in another run. It was a beautiful showing for the two, allowing six hits on the game and only letting one run get home. Pitching like this is a big key to the Jayhawks success, considering how hot the bats have been to start the year.
In the second game of the series, the Jayhawks allowed eight runs with some very sloppy pitching errors. There were several wild pitches and the arms never really got into a rhythm. It was exciting to see how dominating the two pitchers were on Sunday in a bounce back effort to seal the series.
Offensively, Nolan Metcalf was the player of the game on Sunday, but there were contributors all around the diamond including third baseman Skyler Messinger with three RBIs in the game on 2-of-3 hitting. Messinger has also had a very solid start to the year getting an RBI Saturday night to make it four on the season so far.
This was a great first series of the season for Kansas with an offensive slaughter to close it out. The next action the Jayhawks will see is against Florida Gulf Coast University on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for a 4-game series with the Eagles.