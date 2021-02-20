Kansas baseball opened its season today with a 7-3 win against South Dakota State. The team produced on all aspects of the game with scoring and incredible pitching throughout.
The senior ace of the staff, Ryan Cyr, had a career night with 11 strikeouts on 7.0 innings pitched. Cyr, known as a strikeout pitcher, posted his strikeout career high on Friday night while dominating South Dakota State. Starting his senior season with an outing like this is exactly what the team hoped for, especially since Cyr will be a major factor in the pitching rotation this year.
Scoring on the night for the Jayhawks opened in the third inning when redshirt sophomore third baseman Dylan Ditzenberger grounded out to get redshirt junior first baseman Conner VanCleave to home from third. This made the game 1-0 and the first run of the season for the Jayhawks was on the board.
KU would go on to score every inning except the fifth when South Dakota State’s Avery Mellman hit a 3-run home run to tie it up at 3. This would be the only time that the Jackrabbits would score all game with Cyr asserting his will on the mound all night.
After scoring two runs in the sixth to make it 5-3 Jayhawks, redshirt freshman catcher Anthony Tulimero blasted a home run to center field to make it a 3-run game. With two outs, Tulimero quieted the noise with a mammoth home run. Tulimero was 3-for-3 on the night with 3 extra base hits. The California native looked incredible at catcher tonight as well starting right where he left off last season.
To tie a knot on the win, redshirt junior Jonah Ulane pitched a scoreless 9th inning.
This was a team effort across the board, and a nice way to start the 2021 campaign for the Jayhawks. Everyone in the infield looked very sharp today with 0 errors.
The Jayhawks will face off with the Jackrabbits again Saturday in the second of a three game series in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game is set to start at 5:25 p.m.