Kansas baseball faced Missouri at home Tuesday, amounting to an epic comeback in which the Jayhawks scored 8 runs in the seventh inning to beat the Tigers 10-9.
On this fine afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark, we got to see an old rivalry restored, as Kansas went up against its former foe and Big 12 opponent. This game marked the 346th matchup all-time between the two teams, with the most recent matchup being when the Jayhawks lost to the Tigers in the Big 12 championship in 2012.
Junior right-handed pitcher Everhett Hazelwood got the start for the Jayhawks today. He started the game off locked in, striking out the first two batters and retiring the side.
For the Missouri Tigers, it was Lukas Veinbergs, the fifth-year senior right hander who got the start.
In the second inning, junior first baseman Nolan Metcalf led it off by roping a double in the left field gap. He continues to be a consistent bat for the Jayhawks, now tied for the team-lead in RBI. The double did not amount to anything, however, with Veinbergs retiring the next three batters in order.
In the third inning, the bats got hot for the Tigers. After Hazelwood hit their leadoff batter with a pitch, Missouri strung together a single, a stolen base and another single to take the lead 2-0.
With Kansas not being able to answer, Missouri kept it rolling into the fourth inning. Hazelwood allowed a leadoff home run to Luke Mann, the redshirt sophomore first baseman for the Tigers. Hazelwood retired the next two, but a walk to the next batter forced Kansas to make a call to the bullpen, bringing in the freshman left hander Sam Brady. The Tigers scored two more after a single and wild pitch from Brady, making it 5-0.
Hazelwood ended his day with 3.2 innings, 3 hits, 2 walks and 4 earned runs.
In the fifth inning the Jayhawks defense got a little sloppy. Freshman right hander Ryan Vanderhei came in out of relief. After a hit by pitch and a single to start the inning, Mann got another RBI with a sacrifice fly. The Tigers then scored another after a walk, a steal and a balk from Vanderhei.
In the bottom half of the same inning, Missouri lefty relief pitcher Andrew Vail started losing control. He walked three batters and hit another with a pitch to start the inning, tacking on a run for the Jayhawks.
In the sixth inning the Jayhawks were able to add another with an RBI double from senior outfielder Brett Vosik, bringing the score to 7-2 Tigers.
The next inning was where things got a little crazy. Sophomore right hander Jake Adams came in to relief for the Jayhawks, who gave up three singles and two more runs, extending the lead even more 9-2.
This game was all but over in the eyes of the Jayhawks. The offense lit a spark into the bottom half of the seventh, with a little help from Missouri defensive errors. Sophomore outfielder Casey Burnham kicked it off with a single to right field. Kansas loaded the bases after a Josenberger hit by pitch and a single from junior infielder Skyler Messinger.
Kansas got a little bit of help from Missouri with a walk, a fielder’s choice RBI and another hit by pitch, bringing the score to 9-5. Freshman catcher Anthony Tulimero stepped up to the plate to hit the biggest knock of the night, a three-run blast to left field to put the Jayhawks back in the ballgame.
They weren’t done just yet. After another walk and a double by Burnham, his second hit of the inning, Josenberger completed the comeback with a two-RBI single to centerfield, giving Kansas a 10-9 lead.
Missouri made a strong push in the ninth after a leadoff double by fifth-year infielder Andrew Keefer, but Jayhawks’ junior closer Jonah Ulane was in demand. After striking out one and walking the next batter, Ulane got a double play to end the game and earn his 5th save of the season. Ulane now leads the Big 12 in saves.
Junior left hander Daniel Hegarty earned the win after holding Missouri in the eighth inning.
The Kansas offense has proven how dangerous they can be, and that was shown tonight after the epic eight-run inning erasing the 9-2 deficit.
Kansas now sits at 15-8 overall and 1-2 in conference play after the win. The Jayhawks continue Big 12 play on Thursday at 6 p.m., facing off against Texas to start a 3-game home series.