The schedule for the upcoming baseball season was announced Thursday, Nov. 4.
The Jayhawks will play 56 games, with 21 of them being hosted at Hoglund Ballpark. However, 22 of the first 23 matchups will be on the road.
🚨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 🚨1⃣0⃣6⃣ days until Opening Day! pic.twitter.com/ZjfHQk8JOO— Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) November 4, 2021
Kansas will also play 24 Big 12 games. They will also play a pair of Border Showdowns against Missouri, with the first game being away on April 6 and Kansas hosting on May 17 against the Tigers.
The Jayhawks will participate in the Cambria College Classic starting on March 4, a national tournament held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The following week, they are one of the teams featured in the First Pitch Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.
“Our coaching staff and players are really looking forward to the 2022 season,” Head coach Ritch Price told Kansas Athletics. “I think our schedule will be ranked one of the top 25 toughest in America.”
Kansas has taken part in some fall scrimmages and has started preparations for the upcoming season. The Jayhawks field a roster of numerous returning players as well as some new faces. The Jayhawks will open their season Feb. 18 against Illinois in a three-game series in Corpus Christi, Texas at Whataburger Field.